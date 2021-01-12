All alone, Lake Norman fills state’s postseason field

No sharing allowed.
After a regular season of co-occupying the stage, Lake Norman High School’s volleyball team will be hogging the spotlight all by itself this week after emerging as the only local team to earn a coveted and reduced-number of statewide postseason invite.
The Wildcats, at 13-1 both for the season overall and in the crucial conference-counting ranks, are official co-champions of their I-Meck Conference. They headed into this week assured of being among the teams vying for top 4A class honors following the formal release of the classification playoff brackets by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The NCHSAA finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2020-2021 Volleyball Championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with five playoff rounds each. All classifications will field 32 teams in the tournament.
Play is scheduled to begin with games taking place at the home of the higher-seed entry through each of the first four rounds. And what a fast-paced process it will be.
Opening-round affairs could take place as early as Tuesday evening, with both second-round and third-round action on track to continue into the upcoming weekend. The respective Regional Finals in each of the four classes are scheduled to be held on Jan. 19.
The various state championship matches will be contested on Jan. 23 at Green Level High School in Wake County. The championship schedule is still to be determined. Due to the Governor’s Executive Orders limiting the size of mass gatherings, spectator attendance is limited for all rounds.
Lake Norman is the lone area entry to merit a playoff nod. The Wildcats suffered but a single loss during the course of regular season play, with it taking place against fellow I-Meck Conference co-champion Hough High as the two teams shared the league title.
In lieu of a head-to-head meeting between the two teams to determine status for postseason play, a coin flip was held to make the decision.
Lake Norman lost the toss and was saddled with the number-two seed from the I-Meck. As a result, the Wildcats were also shouldered with the overall No. 11 seed among the total of 16 teams in the NCHSAA 4A-class’ West Region field.
LNHS entered the week on track to make its playoff debut on the home court of No. 6-seeded and – at 14-0 – undefeated Charlotte Myers Park. Results from that affair set to take place late Tuesday evening were posted too late to be included.
With a win, Lake Norman will earn the right to face off against either No. 3 seeded Ronald Reagan or No. 14 seeded Philip O. Berry Academy in play set to be held on Thursday. Another victory there would then propel the Wildcats into Saturday’s scheduled third-round match.
Throughout the course of the entire playoffs, various safety-related protocols will continue to be in effect regarding COVID-19 concerns.
The capacity limitation of 25 spectators, a process also employed during the course of regular-season play, will remain in place for the each of the first four rounds of postseason play. No visiting team fans will be allowed. Spirit groups such as cheerleading, dance and pep bands will not be allowed during any of the rounds.
For the state title matches, each team will be allowed a total of 12 spectators.
Throughout the playoffs, teams will be still required to perform and complete daily coronavirus monitoring forms. Visiting teams must complete the monitoring for all individuals in the travel party prior to boarding buses.
As was the case throughout the regular season, all game participants – players as well as coaches and officials – as well as all in attendance will be required to don facial coverings.
While Lake Norman was the only immediate area team to receive a playoff berth, several other programs from Iredell County are also among those earning season extensions.
Both North Iredell and South Iredell are helping form the field for play in the NCHSAA’s 3A class West Region that also engages in play this week.