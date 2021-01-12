All alone, Lake Norman fills state’s postseason field

The various state championship matches will be contested on Jan. 23 at Green Level High School in Wake County. The championship schedule is still to be determined. Due to the Governor’s Executive Orders limiting the size of mass gatherings, spectator attendance is limited for all rounds.

Lake Norman is the lone area entry to merit a playoff nod. The Wildcats suffered but a single loss during the course of regular season play, with it taking place against fellow I-Meck Conference co-champion Hough High as the two teams shared the league title.

In lieu of a head-to-head meeting between the two teams to determine status for postseason play, a coin flip was held to make the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman lost the toss and was saddled with the number-two seed from the I-Meck. As a result, the Wildcats were also shouldered with the overall No. 11 seed among the total of 16 teams in the NCHSAA 4A-class’ West Region field.

LNHS entered the week on track to make its playoff debut on the home court of No. 6-seeded and – at 14-0 – undefeated Charlotte Myers Park. Results from that affair set to take place late Tuesday evening were posted too late to be included.