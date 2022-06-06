 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-conference girls lacrosse revealed

The 2022 girls lacrosse all-conference team for the Greater Metro, Queen City, Catawba Shores and South Piedmont includes eight athletes from Iredell County.

Making all-conference from Lake Norman were Addison Graham, Meg Klinger, Elizabeth Dempsey, Aubrey Gilligan and Ella Struble.

Mooresville’s all-conference members included Ciara Cacciatore and Tatiana Verity.

South Iredell’s Briana McCune also made the all-conference team.

Lake Norman’s Taylor Ketchum was named the Coach of the Year in girls lacrosse.

CORRECTION

In last Sunday’s edition a story appeared on B1 regarding All-Conference spring sports teams from the Greater Metro Conference. Brandon Jones, the boys golfer of the year, is from Hickory Ridge, not Lake Norman. Also, in the listing of the Lake Norman all-conference baseball members Carson Cherry’s and Drew Nelson’s first names were incorrect. The errors were in the original press release from the Greater Metro Conference and were not caught before republication. We regret the mistake.

