The 2023 Record & Landmark All-County Boys Golf team features eight golfers, headlined by player of the year Chance Barnes of West Iredell.

For Barnes, a three-time regional qualifier, this is his second straight year being recognized as county player of the year in boys golf.

The junior qualified for the 3A state tournament at Foxfire Golf Club by virtue of his performance in the 3A West Regionals.

At the regional tournament, Barnes carded a 3-over-par 75 to finish tied for 12th at Mimosa Hills Country Club in Morganton.

On the season, Barnes’ 18-hole scoring average was 78. His nine-hole scoring average was 39.

R&L All-County Boys Golf Team

Chance Barnes, West Iredell

Brock Bice, Lake Norman

Nolan Clark, South Iredell

William Cunnyngham, South Iredell

Shawn Drye, North Iredell

Connor Maguire, Lake Norman

Adam Moorefield, Lake Norman

Austin Tinucci, Mooresville