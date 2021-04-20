Almost many happy returns for former area football coach

This unusual season, one that is continuing to see the sport engage in play during the rare spring segment of the calendar year, Adkins guided his Bears into what was the equivalent of their Northwestern Conference’s championship contest before settling with an official runner-up finish. Still, the team’s record more than supported its appearance as a state postseason participant.

Mt. Airy actually entered the game against the undefeated Pine Lake squad as a prohibitive favorite and backed that billing by taking the initial lead. As it turned out, the Bears wound up being victims of a career night by the Pride’s quarterback in senior Vic Garrido. The straw that stirs Pine Lake’s offense passed for a season-high 304 yards and three touchdowns while also running for another 51 yards and a pair of TDs. As it turned out, the home team needed all of that effort to emerge as a winner.

With the win, Pine Lake scored the right to reach later this week’s second-round play as one of the two highest-seeded entries still standing into what is already the equivalent to the NCHSAA West Region 1AA-class semifinals. As for Mt. Airy, it closed out its rare spring schedule with a 4-3 overall record after suffering setbacks in each of its two last games of the season.