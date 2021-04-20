Almost many happy returns for former area football coach

Happy homecoming, almost.
A current high school head football coach with multiple former connections to the area very nearly made a rare appearance back to the surroundings as an opposing entry a success.
J.K. Adkins, in his third season as the head coach of the Mount Airy football team, steered his Granite Bears into action against Pine Lake Prep during the course of late last week’s opening-round play within the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s larger-enrollment 1AA class playoffs.
After pulling the strings to allow the Bears to scramble all the way back from as much as a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter alone to forge a tie, Adkins could only stand along the sidelines and watch as Mt. Airy’s No. 6-seeded entry endure a season-ending, 33-27 defeat to Pine Lake Pride.
For Adkins, it was a return to familiar surroundings he first experienced much earlier in his carousal coaching career spent both as an assistant as well as a head coach.
Adkins spent several seasons as an assistant with the Mooresville High School football program before also agreeing to take over the head coaching reins at nearby South Iredell. After several seasons overseeing the Vikings, he followed up an assistant position on a Salisbury team that captured a state championship by moving on to head coaching stints at Morganton Patton and then at East Wilkes before currently planting his roots with the Mt. Airy program.
This unusual season, one that is continuing to see the sport engage in play during the rare spring segment of the calendar year, Adkins guided his Bears into what was the equivalent of their Northwestern Conference’s championship contest before settling with an official runner-up finish. Still, the team’s record more than supported its appearance as a state postseason participant.
Mt. Airy actually entered the game against the undefeated Pine Lake squad as a prohibitive favorite and backed that billing by taking the initial lead. As it turned out, the Bears wound up being victims of a career night by the Pride’s quarterback in senior Vic Garrido. The straw that stirs Pine Lake’s offense passed for a season-high 304 yards and three touchdowns while also running for another 51 yards and a pair of TDs. As it turned out, the home team needed all of that effort to emerge as a winner.
With the win, Pine Lake scored the right to reach later this week’s second-round play as one of the two highest-seeded entries still standing into what is already the equivalent to the NCHSAA West Region 1AA-class semifinals. As for Mt. Airy, it closed out its rare spring schedule with a 4-3 overall record after suffering setbacks in each of its two last games of the season.