Ample evidence earns Lake Norman court ruling over Mooresville

Case closed.

Lake Norman’s girls basketball team completed closing arguments earning itself the right to capture cross-town and on-court bragging rights in its ongoing series suit against arch rival Mooresville.

Doing so in the final showdown in large part courtesy of a clamping-down defensive display, the Wildcats limited the Blue Devils to mere single-digit outputs in all but one of the four quarters – barely allowing that total in the fourth -- and parlayed the provided ample amount of evidence into the collecting of a favorable, 53-25 verdict to also sew up the sweeping of the season’s home-and-home series set.

With the win also used to mark both teams’ return to action in the crucial I-Meck Conference setting for the first time since they each squared off more than a month earlier due to delays put into place related to COVID-19 concerns across the conference, Lake Norman did more than just support its status as ruling judge and jury over Mooresville this season.

The outcome enabled the Wiidcats to also remain unbeaten both for the season overall as well as in the crucial in-circuit ranks to also back premier billing both times.