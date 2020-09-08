Anglers complete cycle with return to Lake Norman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angling will be in place for professionals and amateurs alike.

Each of the final top-10 boaters, the designation for the pros, will be awarded with cash prizes. Each of the top-10 placing co-anglers, used to refer to the amateur anglers, will also be recognized accordingly.

In addition to the running total tallied by the accumulation of a daily limit of five bass that much measure a minimum of 14 inches each, a big fish contest will also be held daily involving the pros and amateurs. A cash bonus prize will be presented to each of the daily winners in that category as well.

Cash earnings as well as points secured for their respective showings will also be used to help finalize the PBFL’s standings in the North Carolina Division in efforts to qualify the fishermen for additional postseason participation in parent FLW attractions.

Final priority registration period for entries passed prior to the arrival of the most recent Labor Day holiday. Final registration will take place just ahead of the scheduled weekend competition.