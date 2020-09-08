Anniversary celebrates milestone

It seems he had one mapped out for me.

Ever the visionary in regards to making the family-owned newspaper a more valuable product, Len Sullivan, the then-editor and co-owner, revealed his desire to create a sports section. Why in the world he contacted his middle son for the opportunity remains a mystery to this day. His oldest carried his same name and was considered to be first in line. His youngest was closing in on finalizing his degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina, an institution that still carries a special place in the heart of the majority of the family members.

The chance call came to me. I was busy serving as a member of our apartment complex’s maintenance staff that was rewarded with a sizeable reduction in the monthly rent as well as piling up the hours leading up to a possible fulltime position on the sports staff of East Carolina University’s \Greenville daily newspaper. In between, I managed to maintain just enough credit hours to be rated as a fulltime college student.

All that, though, was about to change.