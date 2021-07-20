Another area addition adds to list of Cup Series title entries

Add another area-based entry into the NASCAR Cup Series championship mix.
With a stunning victory in last weekend’s running of Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Mooresville resident Aric Almirola sent shock waves through the NASCAR Cup Series’ playoff standings.
Almirola crossed the finish line at the 1.058-mile track .657 seconds ahead of the fast-charging eventual runner-up driver to win the third Cup Series race of his career and give Stewart-Haas Racing its first ostensible postseason berth of the 2021 campaign.
After battling Mooresville-based Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney—who waged their own internecine war shortly after the start of the third stage—Almirola had to hold off the second-place finisher to win for the first time this season and for the first time on a track that isn’t a superspeedway.
Almirola entered Sunday’s event 27th in the Cup standings. Leaving New Hampshire, he’s eligible to compete for the series championship, barring the unlikeliest of circumstances.
“This is by far one of my favorite race tracks,” an elated Almirola said after taking the checkered flag. “I love coming up to the New England area and racing. I love this race track. I had this race won a couple of years ago, and I gave it away—I lost it. And I am so glad to win a race here with this race team.
“It’s so good, man. We’ve been through so much, and I just stood the test. Everybody has just been working so hard… There’ve been so many people who have continued to support us through the crappiest year ever. Man, this feels so good for them. My pit crew did a phenomenal job on pit road. There’s no doubt we’ve struggled, but guess what? We’re going Playoff racing.”
It helped Almirola’s cause that NASCAR cut the race eight laps short of the scheduled 301 circuits because of darkness, a move necessitated by a rain delay that commenced after only the first eight laps had been completed. The start of the event was also delayed nearly two hours by bad weather as well.
The outcome allowed Almirola to bring a 98-race winless streak to a close. He had previously prevailed at Cup Series affairs at Daytona in 2014 and Talladega in 2018.
Penske teammates Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney ran third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with Logano recovering from a two-lap penalty incurred during the rain delay. Nicked for the two circuits when a crewman worked on his car during the red-flag period, Logano used two free passes under caution to his advantage.
Almirola’s surprise win reduced the number of available spots in the postseason from four to three. He now joins fellow area entries in Penske’s Logano and Keselowski as well as Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch as those with local connections already also assured of reaching the playoffs courtesy of capturing at least one race win apiece. Only four more races remain before the 16-driver playoff field is set.