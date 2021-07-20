Another area addition adds to list of Cup Series title entries

“It’s so good, man. We’ve been through so much, and I just stood the test. Everybody has just been working so hard… There’ve been so many people who have continued to support us through the crappiest year ever. Man, this feels so good for them. My pit crew did a phenomenal job on pit road. There’s no doubt we’ve struggled, but guess what? We’re going Playoff racing.”

It helped Almirola’s cause that NASCAR cut the race eight laps short of the scheduled 301 circuits because of darkness, a move necessitated by a rain delay that commenced after only the first eight laps had been completed. The start of the event was also delayed nearly two hours by bad weather as well.

The outcome allowed Almirola to bring a 98-race winless streak to a close. He had previously prevailed at Cup Series affairs at Daytona in 2014 and Talladega in 2018.

Penske teammates Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney ran third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with Logano recovering from a two-lap penalty incurred during the rain delay. Nicked for the two circuits when a crewman worked on his car during the red-flag period, Logano used two free passes under caution to his advantage.