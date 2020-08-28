Area ADs among those shuffling schools’ sports schedules

Plans change.
Few are more aware of that fact these days than those serving as high school sports program’s athletic directors.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has now at least – and at last – provided those ADs with some sort of working routine to use when readjusting to the revamped schedule released earlier this month.
The NCHSAA revealed that the start of the 2020-21 prep school sports year will not get underway until the first portion of November and several of the programs will be held during vastly different times of the school year.
Still, it’s a start, and that in itself is somewhat satisfying.
“They’ve given us a timeline,’’ accepted Jay Keener, athletic director at Lake Norman High School, “so we can at last look at it. Now it’s time to digest it and come up with a schedule and see how it’s actually going to work.”
The NCHSAA announced that the school sports year, forced to be drastically changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin with the start of volleyball and cross country practices on Nov. 4. First games can be held no earlier than Nov. 16.
“NCHSAA took their time with it,’’ SAID Keener, “had smart people looking at it from every single angle. For the most part, it makes sense from at-least-we’re-playing standpoint.”
Major changes for some seasons are in the works.
Football, traditionally a fall season sport, will now take place from practices in early February through the last of regular-season games in early April. Wrestling, held during the winter season, will now be held from April 12 – the start of practices – to June 11, when the last of the regular-season matches can take place.
Postseason play in all sports remains unknown.
As a result of the new schedule, more of the sports will now overlap their seasons from practice start dates to the playing of actual games. It may cause more student-athletes to make the call on whether to continue to play multiple sports or concentrate on a single activity alone.
For all teams, shortened schedules are also in place. In many cases, only conference-counting contests will be able to take place.
“It’s not a perfect scaffolding,’’ said Keener, “but I’m looking at it from a positive angle. They’ll at least have their first and last game. That’s what they deserve.”
In addition to the scheduling, the availability of facilities is also something that ADs will have to face. An extended period of the new NCHSAA scheduling sees the sports of girls and boys lacrosse, boys soccer and football all taking place during a same five-week period that will require some adjusting to field availability. Some indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball will also require some court shared time as well.
The new schedule remains dependent on continued concerns surrounding COVID-19. Additional updates from the NCHSAA will continue to be announced as the state’s governing body of public school sports remains determined to conduct athletic activities for the sake of the student athletes.
“For many young people,’’ said Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner in the department’s official statement, “the void left without sports is filled with anxiety, depression and despair. While the consequences of not participating may be more difficult to quantify than the risks of COVID-19 infection, we recognize these consequences of not participating are real and they are grave. With this in mind, we feel it is crucial to provide some good news and a plan for member schools to resume athletics.”
