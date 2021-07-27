Area athlete bound for appearance within the NAL postseason

More to come.

Win or lose, it’s already assured that the area will have a direct connection in place during next month’s opening-round play in the National Arena Football League’s postseason.

Mooresville's Patrick O’Brien will be joining his current NAL member Orlando Predators organization for participation in the playoffs that get underway the first weekend in August.

O’Brien, formerly a member of the Mooresville High School football program, will be filling the role as a quarterback for the entry that has already guaranteed a second-season spot no matter what takes place during this week’s regular-season finale.

O’Brien was also party to part of that process. He was involved in an offensive attack that helped pave the way for a 43-40 victory over the North Carolina-based Carolina Cobras in what also accounted for the Orlando team’s most recent outing. The Predators observed a recent bye week before closing out their season later this week.

As it turns out, a rematch is set.