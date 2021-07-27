Area athlete bound for appearance within the NAL postseason

More to come.
Win or lose, it’s already assured that the area will have a direct connection in place during next month’s opening-round play in the National Arena Football League’s postseason.
Mooresville's Patrick O’Brien will be joining his current NAL member Orlando Predators organization for participation in the playoffs that get underway the first weekend in August.
O’Brien, formerly a member of the Mooresville High School football program, will be filling the role as a quarterback for the entry that has already guaranteed a second-season spot no matter what takes place during this week’s regular-season finale.
O’Brien was also party to part of that process. He was involved in an offensive attack that helped pave the way for a 43-40 victory over the North Carolina-based Carolina Cobras in what also accounted for the Orlando team’s most recent outing. The Predators observed a recent bye week before closing out their season later this week.
As it turns out, a rematch is set.
Orlando will put its 4-3 overall record and seasons’ best three-game winning streak to the test when playing host to the Greensboro-based Carolina Cobras in the finale for both teams on Saturday. Play will take place in the Predators’ home Amway Center in Orlando with kickoff time set for 7 p.m.
In the two teams’ last meeting, the winners racked up as many as four passing touchdowns to their account to assure no worse than a split of the season’s home-and-home series. The decision also laid the groundwork for Orlando to register its second such sweep of a set for the season overall. The Predators’ current sweep came over the reigning NAL champion and in-state rival Jacksonville Sharks.
Orlando coupled its own success with a defeat on the part of another team also in search of a playoff bid that served to sew up the Predators’ situation. Even with a loss in this week’s rematch with the Carolina Cobras, Orlando is secure in its playoff berth.
