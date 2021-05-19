Area athlete earns all A’s in national track and field event

All A’s.
One local athlete secured just such a coveted grade with his performance in this spring season’s annual National Christian College Athletic Association’s Men’s Track and Field Championship Meet.
Former Mooresville High School multi-sport athlete Ethan Robinson parlayed his overall runner-up placement in the national competition’s 200-meter dash event into the securing of All-American status.
Robinson, who competed in track and field during both the winter indoor and spring outdoor seasons during his high school career with the Blue Devils, uncorked a finals finishing time of 22.11 seconds to chime in as the 200-meter dash’s second-fastest runner in the NCCAA event. The runner-up time was also worth recognizing him with the prestigious A-A designation.
A current junior class member of the CIA Rams program, Robinson was able to add the welcome distinction to his personal resume while also making a podium appearance for the team.
“I was impressed with Ethan achieving All-American status in the 200 meter,” said Jud Booker, the Rams’ head coach.
With Robinson personally accounting for the highest finish by any CIU men’s entry in any event helping lead the way, the Rams placed sixth overall in the event for the first top-10 showing in the NCCAA in program history.