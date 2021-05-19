Area athlete earns all A’s in national track and field event

All A’s.

One local athlete secured just such a coveted grade with his performance in this spring season’s annual National Christian College Athletic Association’s Men’s Track and Field Championship Meet.

Former Mooresville High School multi-sport athlete Ethan Robinson parlayed his overall runner-up placement in the national competition’s 200-meter dash event into the securing of All-American status.

Robinson, who competed in track and field during both the winter indoor and spring outdoor seasons during his high school career with the Blue Devils, uncorked a finals finishing time of 22.11 seconds to chime in as the 200-meter dash’s second-fastest runner in the NCCAA event. The runner-up time was also worth recognizing him with the prestigious A-A designation.

A current junior class member of the CIA Rams program, Robinson was able to add the welcome distinction to his personal resume while also making a podium appearance for the team.

“I was impressed with Ethan achieving All-American status in the 200 meter,” said Jud Booker, the Rams’ head coach.