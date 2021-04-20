Area athlete in huddle for Davidson’s rare postseason appearance

Helping highlight this season’s performance featured a win over San Diego earlier this month that ended a streak of 39 straight wins on the part of the defending PFL champion and perennial power.

This marks Eisenhofer’s third season on the Davidson staff. He spent two seasons serving as the tight ends position coach before taking on this year’s added duties. During his first season with the program, he was a pivotal part of a Wildcats offensive unit that lead the NCAA FCS in total offensive and rushing offense on a per-game basis.

Additionally, part of Eisenhofer’s recruiting coverage area includes Iredell among the 25 counties in which he scours for potential talent in North Carolina alone. He also stretches his territory to involve those in Florida and Pennsylvania as well.

Prior to arriving at Davidson, Eisenhofer served as an offensive graduate assistant at Jacksonville for a two seasons that followed a one-year stint coaching wide receivers, tight ends and running backs at Minnesota-Morris that kicked off his coaching career.