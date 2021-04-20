Area athlete in huddle for Davidson’s rare postseason appearance

Huddle up!
A local coach finds himself smack dab in the middle of a rare mix indeed on the part of the Davidson College football program.
Former Lake Norman High School football player Austin Eisenhofer is an experienced member of the collegiate-level Wildcats coaching staff. That staff is making preparations for this year’s edition to engage in postseason play for the first time since 1969 and second-time ever in the 123-year existence of the program overall.
Eisenhofer, a member of the LNHS Class of 2011 and former member of that program’s Wildcats as a player, is currently extending his third season as a member of the Davidson College coaching crew. In addition to handling recruiting that in part covers some of the area from which he also played at the prep level, Eisenhofer serves as assistant special teams coordinator, video coordinator and slot position coach for this year’s Wildcats.
Davidson captured this year’s Pioneer Football League’s regular-season championship with a 4-1 record as part of a 4-2 ledger overall. The former standard is what secured the Wildcats their first second-season extension since appearing in the 1969 Tangerine Bowl.
As the PFL champion, the Wildcats will merit a first-round appearance in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Helping highlight this season’s performance featured a win over San Diego earlier this month that ended a streak of 39 straight wins on the part of the defending PFL champion and perennial power.
This marks Eisenhofer’s third season on the Davidson staff. He spent two seasons serving as the tight ends position coach before taking on this year’s added duties. During his first season with the program, he was a pivotal part of a Wildcats offensive unit that lead the NCAA FCS in total offensive and rushing offense on a per-game basis.
Additionally, part of Eisenhofer’s recruiting coverage area includes Iredell among the 25 counties in which he scours for potential talent in North Carolina alone. He also stretches his territory to involve those in Florida and Pennsylvania as well.
Prior to arriving at Davidson, Eisenhofer served as an offensive graduate assistant at Jacksonville for a two seasons that followed a one-year stint coaching wide receivers, tight ends and running backs at Minnesota-Morris that kicked off his coaching career.
After graduating from Lake Norman, Eisenhofer was a three-year starter playing for current Davidson College coach Scott Abell at Washington and Lee University, serving as team captain for the Generals beginning in the spring of his junior season. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington and Lee in 2015 and received his master’s degree in leadership and learning from Jacksonville University in 2018.