Area athlete part of Catawba’s record run in softball

Catawba College’s softball team is presently in the still somewhat early stages of a season like only one other before it.

And a local athlete is right in the middle of the mix.

Senior outfielder Carlee Brawley of Mooresville is a regular contributing member of an Indians club that has matched only one other entry in Catawba softball program’s history for the best start after sweeping a road doubleheader over the past weekend.

Brawley, who plays both the leftfield and right field positions at various times, was among the starters in both games of Catawba’s wins over Georgia State – by contrasting scores of 11-2 and 7-5 -serving to improve this year’s record the 10-0 mark. The standard matches the 2016 team for the best beginning to a season’s schedule in the all-time history of the sport at the school.

Brawley, who regularly hits in the team’s number two spot in the line-up, connected on a hit in the twinbill that was used to keep her among the limited number of starting players connecting at a better than .300 pace so far this season.