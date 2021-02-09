Area entries cited for success on, off I-Meck cross country course

A clean sweep.

Local entries polished off just such a foot-related feat off the course based on the release earlier this week of the I-Meck Conference’s girls and boys cross country honor rolls.

All-I-Meck rosters include the duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville combining to house three of the total of four individuals singled out for their season’s success.

Among individual runners, no other program raced back to the finish line in better shape than did Lake Norman. That was the case as the home of the Wildcats – girls and boys alike – wound up accounting for each of the two runners set to receive I-Meck Conference Runner of the Year attention.

Courtesy of their heads-of-the-pack finishes fashioned during the course of the I-Meck cross country championship meet, the duo consisting of Madeline Stolberg and Griffin Horner headline the circuit’s rosters on the all-conference casting call.

Stolberg, the catalyst of the Wildcats’ top-three finish in the final I-Meck ranks, is also joined by as many as two additional members of her team to merit all-league attention. Also from the Wildcats, Ashley Walters and Mary Loring help complete the camp’s connection.

