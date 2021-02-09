Area entries cited for success on, off I-Meck cross country course

A clean sweep.
Local entries polished off just such a foot-related feat off the course based on the release earlier this week of the I-Meck Conference’s girls and boys cross country honor rolls.
All-I-Meck rosters include the duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville combining to house three of the total of four individuals singled out for their season’s success.
Among individual runners, no other program raced back to the finish line in better shape than did Lake Norman. That was the case as the home of the Wildcats – girls and boys alike – wound up accounting for each of the two runners set to receive I-Meck Conference Runner of the Year attention.
Courtesy of their heads-of-the-pack finishes fashioned during the course of the I-Meck cross country championship meet, the duo consisting of Madeline Stolberg and Griffin Horner headline the circuit’s rosters on the all-conference casting call.
Stolberg, the catalyst of the Wildcats’ top-three finish in the final I-Meck ranks, is also joined by as many as two additional members of her team to merit all-league attention. Also from the Wildcats, Ashley Walters and Mary Loring help complete the camp’s connection.
Among female honorees, it was Mooresville that wound up sharing accolades across the conference in regards to housing the most selections for all-circuit salutes.
The crew of Sami Homburger, Ella Moore, Abby D’Amico and Kailie Rockness all allow the runner-up Blue Devils to match the same number of selections owned by league champion Hough.
As for Lake Norman’s boys Runner of the Year Horner, he is one of five from the Wildcats to merit all-I-Meck recognition that also matches the same number of runners on the team as I-Meck medalist Mooresville.
In addition to the conference-wide pacesetter, additional Wildcats making the cut include Gavin Sweeney, Brad Mankus, Dalton Graves and Carter Guerrin.
I-Meck front-runner Mooresville, which extended its program’s record run of consecutive conference first-place finishes to five in the process, also filled the line-up card with a co-league-high number of all-conference runners.
The Devils placed course cohorts Tanner Smith, Noah Dunn, Clark Kremar, Cooper Stissel and Andrew Lanning in the spotlighted circle as reward for helping push the team to the title.
In being duly recognized for his part in that role as well, Mooresville’s Keven Gregg was named in votes cast by his peers as the I-Meck Conference’s boys cross country Coach of the Year.