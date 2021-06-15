Area entries help cover field for baseball postseason play

Consider the baseball field completely covered.
The limited number of area-based and high school baseball teams in the initial overall field in this week’s opening play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s postseason have both the home and away portions of the diamond fully filled.
That is the case as each of the two teams, representing vastly different divisions, will be handling first-round assignments on familiar as well as unfamiliar surroundings.
Lake Norman’s Wildcats, entries at the NCHSAA’s largest 4A class level, and Pine Lake Prep’s Pride, members of the smallest 1A class crowd, will be taking different approaches at the plate when engaging in their second-season debuts.
Both will serve as participants in their regional crowds. Lake Norman will be a member of the 16-team 4A West Region, while Pine Lake Prep will be a part of the 16-entry 1A West Region roster. Official notification of the anticipated berths was made over the past weekend.
The NCHSAA actually delayed by a day the official release of the playoff fields, seeding status and resulting pairings for the start of play that was to get underway no later than Tuesday night.
Regardless of the outcomes, the only two area-based entries – they also accounting for the lone participants with matching Iredell ties to also be involved – knew exactly of their destinations and opponents heading into the first round of the single-elimination competition.
Lake Norman, one of two teams from its I-Meck Conference to make the second-season cut, took its overall 11-3 ledger used to also support its No. 8 seeded status into action. They were rewarded with a somewhat unexpected home game to face off opposite No. 9 seeded – at the 11-2 mark – Cary High School. It accounted for the closest of all contests to take place between first-round foes.
The Wildcats wound up being the recipients of the highest seeded status among all second-place finishers from respective conferences to merit a playoff bid. Reward for the position comes at a potential hefty price. The winner of the Lake Norman vs. Cary contest will advance to meet either overall regional No. 1 seed Charlotte Providence – the most likely case – or No. 16 seed Jamestown Ragsdale.
Games throughout the playoffs will take place with higher-seeded teams owning the preferred homefield advantage.
In the case of Pine Lake, the Pride – one of three members of its PAC-7 Conference to qualify for postseason play – fielded an 11-3 overall record that resulted in a No. 10 seeded status. As such, PLP – second-place finisher in the league – paired up against No. 7 seed Cherryville (13-1) in opening-round play.
That victor will survive to square off against either No. 2 seeded East Surry – heavily favored to advance – or No.15 seed – and fellow PAC-7 Conference member – Community School of Davidson.
Under the NCHSAA’s scheduled fastball-paced span of play, round two in the baseball playoffs is set to be held on Thursday. Third-round contests serving as the equivalent of regional semifinals are then tabled to be held on Saturday.
The regional finals are slated for early next week, with the state finals on track to be held with all classifications the weekend of June 25-26.
For the two local-based participants in particular, they are looking to help bring back a state baseball championship to the Mooresville area for the second straight year. Two years ago, Mooresville High School captured its program’s first-ever state title. No champions were crowned last spring as the title affairs were canceled due to COVID-19.
The most glaring format change regarding this year’s postseason format is the fact that all of the rounds, including the regional finals, will be single-game affairs. In the past, the regional finals have been played under a best-of-three-game series.
The state championships will still be conducted under the first-to-win-two-games procedure.