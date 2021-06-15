Area entries help cover field for baseball postseason play

Consider the baseball field completely covered.

The limited number of area-based and high school baseball teams in the initial overall field in this week’s opening play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s postseason have both the home and away portions of the diamond fully filled.

That is the case as each of the two teams, representing vastly different divisions, will be handling first-round assignments on familiar as well as unfamiliar surroundings.

Lake Norman’s Wildcats, entries at the NCHSAA’s largest 4A class level, and Pine Lake Prep’s Pride, members of the smallest 1A class crowd, will be taking different approaches at the plate when engaging in their second-season debuts.

Both will serve as participants in their regional crowds. Lake Norman will be a member of the 16-team 4A West Region, while Pine Lake Prep will be a part of the 16-entry 1A West Region roster. Official notification of the anticipated berths was made over the past weekend.

The NCHSAA actually delayed by a day the official release of the playoff fields, seeding status and resulting pairings for the start of play that was to get underway no later than Tuesday night.