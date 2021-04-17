Area entries in field for CGA’s 41st Carolinas Mid-Am

Entries in the hunt.

By closing time today, it’s possible that Mooresville will once again house the champion of another major Carolinas Golf Association event.

That is the case as a pair of participants from Mooresville is among those filling the field for the 41st annual CGA’s Carolinas Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.

Players with matching hometown addresses but ties to different area courses will be on the course at the Columbia (S.C) Country Club for competition in the strictly individual-based affair.

The twosome consisting of Bern Gregory and Kevin Stimberis take with them bonds to Mooresville into the scheduled attraction.

Officially, Gregory will be representing his Northstone Country Club course located just outside Huntersville in the event. As for Stimberis, the Mooresville resident will be taking ties to the Carolinas eClub Course into the competition.

Each will be seeking the right to engage in all three rounds of the scheduled affair.