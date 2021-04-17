Area entries in field for CGA’s 41st Carolinas Mid-Am

Entries in the hunt.
By closing time today, it’s possible that Mooresville will once again house the champion of another major Carolinas Golf Association event.
That is the case as a pair of participants from Mooresville is among those filling the field for the 41st annual CGA’s Carolinas Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.
Players with matching hometown addresses but ties to different area courses will be on the course at the Columbia (S.C) Country Club for competition in the strictly individual-based affair.
The twosome consisting of Bern Gregory and Kevin Stimberis take with them bonds to Mooresville into the scheduled attraction.
Officially, Gregory will be representing his Northstone Country Club course located just outside Huntersville in the event. As for Stimberis, the Mooresville resident will be taking ties to the Carolinas eClub Course into the competition.
Each will be seeking the right to engage in all three rounds of the scheduled affair.
Format for play in the longstanding CGA major will consist of individual stroke play. All in the field will compete in two rounds comprised of a total of 36 holes of play. After that portion is completed, the field will then be trimmed to the low 60 scores and all ties. Those survivors will then conclude their presence with play in the final1 18 holes.
Entry in the event, which will once again be conducted following all COVID-19 related safety protocols, is open to any and all male golfers who have reached 25 years of age by the date of the first round, maintains residence in North or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a golf club that is a member of the CGA and owns a current individual handicap recognized by the United States Golf Association that does not exceed 10-4 strokes.