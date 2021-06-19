Area entries pull weight as NCHSAA women’s state wrestlers

Competition will be conducted in the form of single-elimination grappling through the rounds leading up to the semifinals in each weight class. Those entries making it at least that far will then complete the respective brackets to finalize the final four in each weight division.

The boys portion of the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championship will be held June 26, making us of as many as three locations. Both the 1A and 4A class segment of that affair will also be held at Glenn High School. The 2A event will be held at Wheatmore High School and the 3A affair will be hosted by East Guilford High School.

This marks the first time in the history of conducting the sport of wrestling that the season has been held during the spring. Concessions and adjustments to the schedule were made due to COVID-19. Current expectations anticipate that wrestling will return to its more traditional winter segment of the calendar year beginning with the start of the 2021-22 state high school sports year.