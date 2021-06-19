Area entries pull weight as NCHSAA women’s state wrestlers

Worth their weight.
The area winds up having some direct representation in this strange spring season’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s open-classification Women’s Wrestling State Invitational.
The all-freshman class Lake Norman High School threesome comprised of, in order of weight class, Kaiya Bell, Amy Johnson and Caleigh Suddreth each helped fill the bracket for the one-day affair.
The NCHSAA-sanctioned attraction to be held on the campus of Glenn High School features girls-only wrestlers from across the state seeking to secure top weight class honors.
The trio of Wildcats wrestlers represent as many different weight classes.
Lake Norman’s Bell fills the 113-pound class that is the second lightest of the ones to take place.
The Wildcats’ Johnson is a member of the 132-pound weight class.
Suddreth took her team’s ties into the 145-pound weight class ranks.
All were looking to challenge for statewide bragging rights within their respective weight divisions.
Similar to the male portion of the state wrestling tournament that will be held later in the month, no consolation round action will be held. Participants placing among the top four positions will all be recognized with corresponding medals acknowledging their participation in the affair.
Competition will be conducted in the form of single-elimination grappling through the rounds leading up to the semifinals in each weight class. Those entries making it at least that far will then complete the respective brackets to finalize the final four in each weight division.
The boys portion of the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championship will be held June 26, making us of as many as three locations. Both the 1A and 4A class segment of that affair will also be held at Glenn High School. The 2A event will be held at Wheatmore High School and the 3A affair will be hosted by East Guilford High School.
This marks the first time in the history of conducting the sport of wrestling that the season has been held during the spring. Concessions and adjustments to the schedule were made due to COVID-19. Current expectations anticipate that wrestling will return to its more traditional winter segment of the calendar year beginning with the start of the 2021-22 state high school sports year.