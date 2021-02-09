Area entries send ripples of success into 4A state swimming meet

Making waves came in ripples for area entries in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A-class West Region Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.

Representatives of the girls and boys programs at Lake Norman and Mooresville were among those in the opening leg of the diving/swimming postseason that was also the equivalent of the sport’s state semifinals used to determine qualifiers for the upcoming NCHSAA 4A class state title meet.

Competition was conducted inside the Huntersville Family & Fitness Aquatic Center with events taking place over the course of a two-day span. Diving help kick start the festivities, with the swimming segment held on a rare date to conclude the schedule.

Lake Norman was designated as the official host of the attraction.

While area entries were denied the housing of regional champions in any of the events involving swimmers, three of the programs posted enough points-producing performances to position themselves among the attending teams tallying scoring of some sort in the gender divisions.

All entries chiming in with finishes among the top eight positions in each of the events collected points for their respective teams.