Area entries send ripples of success into 4A state swimming meet

Making waves came in ripples for area entries in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A-class West Region Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.
Representatives of the girls and boys programs at Lake Norman and Mooresville were among those in the opening leg of the diving/swimming postseason that was also the equivalent of the sport’s state semifinals used to determine qualifiers for the upcoming NCHSAA 4A class state title meet.
Competition was conducted inside the Huntersville Family & Fitness Aquatic Center with events taking place over the course of a two-day span. Diving help kick start the festivities, with the swimming segment held on a rare date to conclude the schedule.
Lake Norman was designated as the official host of the attraction.
While area entries were denied the housing of regional champions in any of the events involving swimmers, three of the programs posted enough points-producing performances to position themselves among the attending teams tallying scoring of some sort in the gender divisions.
All entries chiming in with finishes among the top eight positions in each of the events collected points for their respective teams.
As it turned out, Lake Norman’s girls teams fared the finest of the four courtesy of their official tie for fourth-place among the 11 teams registering at least one point. The Wildcats accumulated 53 points during the meet.
In the final boys standings, Lake Norman checked in with a tie for seventh with its 33 points, while Mooresville’s boys landed 13th with a four-point total. A total of 14 boys teams collected at least a point apiece.
Girls results
Lake Norman spiced its appearance with finishes securing team points in both individual and relay-related events.
On a solo basis, third-places worthy of winning bronze medals were secured thanks to Morgan Skalsky in the 1-meter diving and Emma Stolberg in the 100-meter butterfly. Each was worth six points apiece to the team’s total.
Additional individual feats helping pile on points came from Stolberg in the 500-meter freestyle as well as courtesy of Hanani Dona in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter backstroke, Madelyn Sursi in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter breastroke, Shea Herrick in the 1-meter diving, and Isabella Anton in the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke events.
The Wildcats also placed in all three relay races. The crew consisting of Dona, Anton, Stolberg and Sursi placed in the 200-meter medley, while the cast comprised of Dona, Sursi, Stolberg and Arianna Scordino scratched in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Leg swimmers Scordino, Anton, Josie Respess and Macyn Garlick chalked up points in the 400-meter freestyle.
Mooresville was held without any points in the meet.
Boys results
Lake Norman spread around its points tabulations between individual-based and relay-related events while Mooresville generated all its production from a single solo act.
The Wildcats picked up points individually thanks to Deaven Holder in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle races, as well as courtesy of Will Sinclair in the 100-meter butterfly, and Nathan Claborne in the 100-meter backstroke.
Remaining team points were produced in relays. The crew of Claborne, Sinclair, Holder and Nicholas Friedman scratched in the 200-meter medley, while the roster compiled of Sinclair, Claborne, Holder and Samuel Locktong scored in the 200-meter freestyle, and the foursome featuring Locktong, Friedman, Ryan Yeh and Kenan Stroup collected points in the 400-meter event.
Mooresville’s scoring came from a single source courtesy of Ethan Brewer’s fifth-place finish in the 500-meter freestyle.
Upcoming meet
Placements worthy of doing so from all area entries have been rewarded with invites to advance to the NCHSAA 4A Diving & Swimming Championship Meet set to take place later this week. The diving division of the competition will be held on Friday at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh, after which the swimming segment will be held on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.