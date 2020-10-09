Area entry helps fill fairway field for CGA Mid-Amateur

From staff reports

Go ahead and put it in the log book.

One more entry from Mooresville is assured of receiving a favorable tee time during the final full weekend of this month.

Mooresville’s Ken Knowles emerged as one of a limited number of players from the field to earn automatic entry into the field for the playing of later this month’s 40th annual Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.

In the fairway field for one of the final scheduled sectional qualifiers on tap for event hopefuls, Mooresville’s Knowles parlayed his single round score of one-over-par 73 tallied on the Rock Barn Country Club & Spa golf course outside Hickory into nabbing one of the affair’s available invites to the CGA affair.

Knowles chimed in somewhat safely ahead of the qualifier’s cut score of two-over-par 74 to secure one of the berths into the state’s mid-am tournament.

A total of 19 players, the number based on the number of entries, advanced into the Carolinas Mid-Amateur on track to take place at the Country Club of Salisbury the weekend of Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Knowles was the only one of several Mooresville players in the sectional qualifying field to shoot a low enough score to receive one of the automatic bids to the CGA’s Carolinas Mid-Am that is comprised of amateur players age 25 and above hailing from North and South Carolina.