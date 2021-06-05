 Skip to main content
Area entry in field among state’s top junior boys golfers
Area entry in field among state’s top junior boys golfers

golf generic
Metro Creative

Mooresville’s Matteo Blanchfield is helping form the field for this weekend’s Tarheel Youth Gold Association’s Bojangles Junior Open that has attracted more than 20 of the state’s top-50 ranked junior level boys golfers.

Play in the annual affair considered to be one of the marquee attractions on the TYGA calendar will be held on the Cutter Creek Golf Club course in Snow Hill.

Blanchfield, a member of the Class of 2023, wound up being one of the fortunate few to merit the right to enter the field. A waiting list of potential players numbers nearly as many as those who actually form the field.

Play in the affair will be 36 holes of individual stroke play. All players are assured of engaging in both scheduled rounds of play.

A total of 21 players, including those current ranked No. 2 and No. 8, respectively, positioned among the state’s top-50 players are listed to be participants.

Entry in the affair is available to any male amateur golfers ages 13-18 who have not started college and are legal residents of North Carolina.

Scoring will be provided by the TYGA throughout the event. A post-play awards ceremony will be held upon its completion.

About the Tarheel Youth Golf Association

The Tarheel Youth Golf Association, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, provides playing opportunities for its members, conducts educational seminars and events, acts as a junior golf informational clearinghouse, provides free USGA handicaps to junior golfers in North Carolina, recruits sponsor clubs that grant junior access to golf facilities in North Carolina, publishes monthly North Carolina junior rankings, and awards Junior Player of the Year and All-State awards to the top juniors in North Carolina. Membership is open to any boy or girl who are legal residents of N.C; are 18 years of age and under; and who have not started college.

