Area entry in field among state’s top junior boys golfers

Mooresville’s Matteo Blanchfield is helping form the field for this weekend’s Tarheel Youth Gold Association’s Bojangles Junior Open that has attracted more than 20 of the state’s top-50 ranked junior level boys golfers.

Play in the annual affair considered to be one of the marquee attractions on the TYGA calendar will be held on the Cutter Creek Golf Club course in Snow Hill.

Blanchfield, a member of the Class of 2023, wound up being one of the fortunate few to merit the right to enter the field. A waiting list of potential players numbers nearly as many as those who actually form the field.

Play in the affair will be 36 holes of individual stroke play. All players are assured of engaging in both scheduled rounds of play.

A total of 21 players, including those current ranked No. 2 and No. 8, respectively, positioned among the state’s top-50 players are listed to be participants.

Entry in the affair is available to any male amateur golfers ages 13-18 who have not started college and are legal residents of North Carolina.

Scoring will be provided by the TYGA throughout the event. A post-play awards ceremony will be held upon its completion.