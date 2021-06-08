Area entry makes history with mostly female IndyCar pit crew

You go, girls.
One local and racing-related organization has put that particular familiar encouraging cry into history-making motion.
Mooresville’s Paretta Autosport was party to professional car racing history during the course of this year’s Memorial Day holiday running of the Indianapolis 500.
The local-based operation personally accounted for the first time in the 105-year history of running of the marquee race that a team comprised mostly of women competed in what is considered to be the world’s largest sporting event.
Three of the five individuals helping form the co-called “over the wall” crew responsible for moving from the pits and onto the track to handle duties related to the team’s Indy 500 were all women. In addition, two of the team’s engineers and a pair of spotters for Paretta Autosport IndyCar entry driver Simona De Silverstro were women as well.
It served as a reflection of the organization itself. The team’s Mooresville headquarters is made up exclusively of women, a cast governed by owner Beth Paretta.
It wasn’t just by happenstance that the gender line was broken. It took extended training on the part of those directly involved to break the mold.
The IndyCar organization is affiliated with another local operation in the form of Team Penske that played a pivotal part in the process.
The women invited to attempt to secure a position on the pit crew all participated in extensive months-long training held at the Team Penske site.
Initially, as many as nine women were part of the crowd. Following weeks of workouts, the list was trimmed to six. Those invited to join the team for the Indianapolis 500 were informed of their selections just over a week before the event took place.
Once making the cut, the team arrived in Indianapolis for some on-the-track training as well. During the race itself, the area-based organization made history by becoming the first dominantly female entry to handle the pit crew duties.
During the race, the team was called to perform as many as four scheduled pit stop assignments. By most accounts, all of the efforts were performed as rehearsed. Unfortunately, brakes locked up on the team’s car during a final pit stop that caused too much damage for the entry to complete the race.
Plans are tentatively in place for the primarily female pit crew to also possibly compete in as many as two more scheduled IndyCar races later this year. For now, though, the ones directly involved are still planning to keep their regular day jobs just to be on the safe side.
The emphasis on the part of Mooresville’s Paretta Autosport was to also stress the fact that those not usually associated with a certain activity can indeed perform the feat despite gender affiliation.