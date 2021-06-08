Area entry makes history with mostly female IndyCar pit crew

The women invited to attempt to secure a position on the pit crew all participated in extensive months-long training held at the Team Penske site.

Initially, as many as nine women were part of the crowd. Following weeks of workouts, the list was trimmed to six. Those invited to join the team for the Indianapolis 500 were informed of their selections just over a week before the event took place.

Once making the cut, the team arrived in Indianapolis for some on-the-track training as well. During the race itself, the area-based organization made history by becoming the first dominantly female entry to handle the pit crew duties.

During the race, the team was called to perform as many as four scheduled pit stop assignments. By most accounts, all of the efforts were performed as rehearsed. Unfortunately, brakes locked up on the team’s car during a final pit stop that caused too much damage for the entry to complete the race.

Plans are tentatively in place for the primarily female pit crew to also possibly compete in as many as two more scheduled IndyCar races later this year. For now, though, the ones directly involved are still planning to keep their regular day jobs just to be on the safe side.

The emphasis on the part of Mooresville’s Paretta Autosport was to also stress the fact that those not usually associated with a certain activity can indeed perform the feat despite gender affiliation.