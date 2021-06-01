Area hopeful dives into first career bid for Olympics

The experience will be used to determine the entries making the team for the opportunity to serve as a member of the United States team competing in this summer’s scheduled Olympics on track to take place in Tokyo.

The United States of America Diving organization allowed athletes to take part in a virtual “last-chance” meet. In Oakley’s particular case, she was able to submit a continuous video of some of her best dives filmed during a practice session held at the area’s Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics.

From appearances, she passed the audition to merit the invite.

“I’m glad to have that opportunity,’’ said Oakley, whose attempt at doing the same from last year was denied when the “last-chance’’ competition was canceled due to COVID-19. “I’m happy we were able to reschedule that.”

Oakley was hopeful that her performance from the February feat fashioned during the NCHSAA 1A/2A title meet also enhanced her status.

“It was a bit stressful, not knowing how hard they were going to score,’’ said Oakley. “After getting the list, we felt pretty confident and sent that one in.”