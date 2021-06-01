Area hopeful dives into first career bid for Olympics

Next stop: The Olympics.
Maybe.
One multi-time successful statewide high school area-based pool athlete has received the welcome opportunity to showcase her particular talent on a national level with a possibility to taking that skill to an international stage as well.
Langtree Charter Academy diving specialist Joslyn Oakley, who recently concluded her junior year as a standout member of the Lions athletic program, has earned qualification to the United States Olympic Trials.
She carries the credentials with her to support her presence.
In the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination 1A/2A class state championship swimming and diving meet, Oakley bettered the previous state standard with a score of 492.50 points in the title attraction’s girls I-meter diving event to also emerge with her third consecutive individual state gold medal in tow.
The performance coupled with additional efforts performed through her Carolina Diving Academy club team landed her the coveted U.S. Olympic Trials invite.
As part of the process that will take place early this month, Oakley will make the trip to Indianapolis – site of this year’s trials competition – to participate in the women’s 3-meter diving event. She is expecting to be accompanied on the trek by her parents as well as current Carolina Diving Academy coach.
The experience will be used to determine the entries making the team for the opportunity to serve as a member of the United States team competing in this summer’s scheduled Olympics on track to take place in Tokyo.
The United States of America Diving organization allowed athletes to take part in a virtual “last-chance” meet. In Oakley’s particular case, she was able to submit a continuous video of some of her best dives filmed during a practice session held at the area’s Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics.
From appearances, she passed the audition to merit the invite.
“I’m glad to have that opportunity,’’ said Oakley, whose attempt at doing the same from last year was denied when the “last-chance’’ competition was canceled due to COVID-19. “I’m happy we were able to reschedule that.”
Oakley was hopeful that her performance from the February feat fashioned during the NCHSAA 1A/2A title meet also enhanced her status.
“It was a bit stressful, not knowing how hard they were going to score,’’ said Oakley. “After getting the list, we felt pretty confident and sent that one in.”
While accounting for her first U.S. Olympics Trial when engaging in that action June 8-12, Oakley will be counting on some previous experience as a competitor in a qualifying pool. She participated in the Indiana University Natatorium springboard two years ago.
At the trials, there will be three rounds of qualifying climaxing with the conducting of the finals on June 12. Part of a pool of participants ranging from high school age into their 20’s, Oakley is appreciative of the experience as part of her development in the sport.
“I don’t have any expectations placement-wise,’’ said Oakley. “Being my first time at the trials, I’m really just looking for experience at a big meet. It will be an experience to have fun and put a list of dives together.”