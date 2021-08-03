Area Olympic eyes also sighted on AAU Junior competition

Not all of the area’s eyes related to ongoing Olympic-style competition are gazing on what is taking place in Tokyo.

Many are also trained on what is being held right here in the United States.

That is the case courtesy of an entry from Mooresville participating in the annual Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games that are now in progress.

The AAU Jr. Olympics is being held throughout this week in Houston, Texas.

A local participant is in the mix for the action being held at Humble High School.

Mooresville’s Mariah Knight is engaging as a number of events taking place in the track and field segment of the event.

Knight is participating in the long jump as well as in both the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.

She supported her presence based on previous performances put forth during a regional qualifying affair held in Charlotte.

Knight piped in as the runner-up in her girls age 13 division in both the long jump as well as in the 800-meter run. She also lined up as the third-place finisher in her age group in the 400-meter dash. All three finishes were rewarded with berths into the Jr. Olympics.

All events related to the AAU Jr. Olympics are taking place through the end of the weekend.