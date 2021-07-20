Area player poised to play pivotal part in productive process

The area will have some direct say-so as to whether a winning streak will remain on behalf of the entire Carolinas Golf Association.
Mooresville golfer Kathryn Carson is on the roster representing the two-state CGA during the course of this week’s renewal of the 64th annual Virginias-Carolinas Women’s Team Matches.
The CGA is in conjunction with the Virginia State Golf Association and the West Virginia Golf Association in conducting the competition.
Play is taking play this week at the Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach.
Mooresville’s Carson, a golfer of the Lake Norman High School girls program, will officially be representing the Gaston Country Club as a member of the team. She is one of the team’s allowed allotments of amateur players helping form the field.
The annual team matches pit several of the best golfers from North and South Carolina against their Virginia and West Virginia counterparts.
The championship consists of four-ball match play, modified alternate shot four-ball match play and singles matches.
In the format, a point is scored for winning the outward half, the inward nine and the overall match. The Carolinas team consists of 24 total players: 14 amateur players (ages 18+), eight senior players (ages 50+) and two super senior players (ages 60+).
Two divisions will be staged. The Amateur Division will compete at 6,169 yards, while the Senior Division will compete at 5,383 yards.
The CGA entry is on a roll. Following a final-day comeback during the course of the most previously held event, the Carolinas team has won each of the last three gatherings and emerged as a victor in nine of the last 10. The in-state organization also owns a 39-24 advantage in the all-time series.