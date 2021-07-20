Area player poised to play pivotal part in productive process

The area will have some direct say-so as to whether a winning streak will remain on behalf of the entire Carolinas Golf Association.

Mooresville golfer Kathryn Carson is on the roster representing the two-state CGA during the course of this week’s renewal of the 64th annual Virginias-Carolinas Women’s Team Matches.

The CGA is in conjunction with the Virginia State Golf Association and the West Virginia Golf Association in conducting the competition.

Play is taking play this week at the Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville’s Carson, a golfer of the Lake Norman High School girls program, will officially be representing the Gaston Country Club as a member of the team. She is one of the team’s allowed allotments of amateur players helping form the field.

The annual team matches pit several of the best golfers from North and South Carolina against their Virginia and West Virginia counterparts.

The championship consists of four-ball match play, modified alternate shot four-ball match play and singles matches.