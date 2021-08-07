Area player shines in pocket despite defeat in NAL defeat

Pin the blame elsewhere.
The presence of an area-based athlete played his particular part to help his National Arena League member entry attempt to avoid defeat in its regular-season finale.
Mooresville native Patrick O’Brien passed for nearly 250 yards and threw three touchdown passes without an interception in the host Orlando Predators’ 51-43 loss suffered against the North Carolina-based Carolina Cobras in the last game of the season’s schedule for both teams.
The outcome carried much more clout on the sidelines of the winning entry than it did the losing one.
Orlando had already sewed up a coveted postseason berth in large part courtesy of an earlier-season triumph over the same Cobras squad in play held on the latter’s home facility in Greensboro. That contest also accounted for local player O’Brien’s closest appearance to his native home town.
In the rematch, the Carolina crew collected the favorable decision in a measure of revenge that also was rewarded with the receiving of one of the NAL’s final playoff invites.
In his individual defense, O’Brien – a mid-season arrival in the Predators’ huddle – completed 20 passes for 238 yards, the three TDs and no picks. He completed throws of 30 yards, eight yards and 12 yards, respectively, to as many as two different receivers for the respective scores. His first strike served to tie the score, while the second enabled the home team to close to with a 29-28 count at the intermission break. O’Brien’s final strike coming in the last half-minute of play served to account for the final score.
The former Mooresville High School player spent time with a trio of different college programs – the University of North Carolina at Pembroke twice as well as single stints with both UNC Charlotte and Salisbury-based Catawba College — before embarking on his current professional football career.
Orlando, a past two-time national champion, kicks off its postseason with a game on tap over the weekend against the Columbia Lions.