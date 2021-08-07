Area player shines in pocket despite defeat in NAL defeat

Pin the blame elsewhere.

The presence of an area-based athlete played his particular part to help his National Arena League member entry attempt to avoid defeat in its regular-season finale.

Mooresville native Patrick O’Brien passed for nearly 250 yards and threw three touchdown passes without an interception in the host Orlando Predators’ 51-43 loss suffered against the North Carolina-based Carolina Cobras in the last game of the season’s schedule for both teams.

The outcome carried much more clout on the sidelines of the winning entry than it did the losing one.

Orlando had already sewed up a coveted postseason berth in large part courtesy of an earlier-season triumph over the same Cobras squad in play held on the latter’s home facility in Greensboro. That contest also accounted for local player O’Brien’s closest appearance to his native home town.

In the rematch, the Carolina crew collected the favorable decision in a measure of revenge that also was rewarded with the receiving of one of the NAL’s final playoff invites.