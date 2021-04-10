Area products help fill rosters on All-Iredell basketball courts

It’s nice to be noticed.
A number of local players wound up being additionally recognized for their efforts they each put forth over the course of the past season out on the basketball court courtesy of the All County accolades.
Girls and boys players from as many as three local-based programs are among those being represented on the honor roll announced by the Statesville Record & Landmark.
At least one member of each gender is present on the first-team All County rosters while a host of players are also among those selected for secondary status.
With the ladies hitting the court first, that is also where the majority of the area’s presence is also being felt.
Lake Norman wound up placing the most number of products on the All County’s first unit that is also headlined by the one named to coach the crew.
The Wildcats threesome of Madison Saunders, Kirsten Lewis-Williams and Aly Wadkovsky each fill first-strong positions on roster that has Lake Norman’s Mackenzie Graham also selected as the Iredell Country Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
All three players selected are eligible for at least one more season of play and were pivotal participants on a Wildcats entry that clocked in with a second-place finish in the I-Meck Conference. The Wildcats advanced as far as the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class playoffs. Those were also efforts that served to secure the naming of Lake Norman’s Graham as the country’s best bench player as well.
Also among girls players, Lake Norman’s Leigh Marks was accorded second-team status while the Wildcats’ Jade Lowe was joined by Mooresville’s Griselda Callejas as a third-team pick.
On the boys side of the court, area entries fill roster places on all three line-up cards as well.
Lake Norman senior post presence Seth Aeschliman landed the lone All County starting team’s nod by earning a first-team selection.
Pine Lake Prep’s J.T. Harper scored a second-team nod on a Pride team that captured its PAC-7 Conference regular-season title and also made as deep as a second-round appearance in the NCHSAA 1A class playoffs. PLP’s Trace Forest was accompanied by Lake Norman’s Cam Kepley and Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw as third-team county-wide selections.