Area recipients fill stockings with share of annual charity contributions

“Charlotte Motor Speedway’s event calendar was impacted tremendously this year, and therefore, the Charlotte SCC chapter couldn’t execute many of their annual fundraising programs,” Smith stated. “That didn’t stop the staff and volunteers from rolling up their sleeves and creatively fundraising in new and different ways.”

SCC Charlotte raised a quarter of a million dollars this year by hosting virtual auctions, drive-in movies and Laps for Charity events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the General Tom Sadler Memorial Golf Tournament at The Palisades.

“I can’t say enough about the creative thought, hard work and financial support we’ve received from our longtime sponsors, volunteers, donors and our board of trustees,” said Kelly Watts, the director of the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Our staff is so grateful for the generosity of all who supported our chapter in what’s been such an unusual year.

“Next year, we hope we can return to events like our Speedway Children’s Charities Gala while maximizing the new ways to raise money that we discovered in 2020.”