Area’s hardwood halls decked out for start of basketball

Girls and boys players alike seeking positions on their schools’ varsity and junior varsity squads engaged in early days of team tryouts before team rosters were all but secured. The lone problem area in regards to the latter can be traced to the fact that some pre-existing sports are also still underway.

Potential prospects for the various teams remain committed to programs involving volleyball and girls and boys cross country, the first of the school sports year’s activities to get underway following the COVID-19-induced delay.

Volleyball and cross country each began competition back in the middle of November. Scheduled appearances for each activity are slated to continue through early January. By state rule, players are prevented from formally engaging in one season’s action until participation in the previous season’s slate has come to an end. However, athletes are allowed to participate in multiple sports taking place during the course of the same sports season.

Basketball is the latest to begin preseason preparation. In late November, swimming and diving arrived to get the preseason portion of the schedule underway. Meets for the programs could take place beginning on the very same date that basketball could get cranking on its preseason phase.