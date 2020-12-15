Area’s hardwood halls decked out for start of basketball

Deck the halls!
And while doing so, cover the courts as well.
High school sports programs begin doing all that, with emphasis being placed on the latter, in earnest last week.
Upon its holidays-timed arrival that tipped off – fittingly enough – on the first Monday of the month, local public schools were among the ones jumping on board – and the hardwood to boot – with the opening of non-volunteer preseason basketball preparation.
Based on the adjusted sorts calendar released by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in the middle of August, the start of the state’s basketball preseason for all of the organization’s public school members could get underway as early as Dec. 7.
In all area camps, such beginning of the required portion of the season did just that.
According to the new schedule announced by the NCHSAA, the sport of basketball will continue to take place at somewhat the same time of the year as in the past while getting a much later start than in previous seasons.
The delay in the season’s start that now will not begin until early January is due in large part to COVID-19.
Still, the game goes on
Basketball courts across the area began to resound with the sound of bouncing balls, sneakers squeaking, screaming coaches and whistles being blown.
Girls and boys players alike seeking positions on their schools’ varsity and junior varsity squads engaged in early days of team tryouts before team rosters were all but secured. The lone problem area in regards to the latter can be traced to the fact that some pre-existing sports are also still underway.
Potential prospects for the various teams remain committed to programs involving volleyball and girls and boys cross country, the first of the school sports year’s activities to get underway following the COVID-19-induced delay.
Volleyball and cross country each began competition back in the middle of November. Scheduled appearances for each activity are slated to continue through early January. By state rule, players are prevented from formally engaging in one season’s action until participation in the previous season’s slate has come to an end. However, athletes are allowed to participate in multiple sports taking place during the course of the same sports season.
Basketball is the latest to begin preseason preparation. In late November, swimming and diving arrived to get the preseason portion of the schedule underway. Meets for the programs could take place beginning on the very same date that basketball could get cranking on its preseason phase.
Basketball teams will continue to engage in the preparation segment of the season’s schedule through the remainder of the month. Doing so by arranging workout routines around the upcoming observance of the combination Christmas and New Year’s holidays, programs will continue sessions leading up to the beginning of the regular season that cannot get underway until Jan. 4.
As part of the practice protocols, new information related specifically to this basketball season is also being distributed.
Per NCHSAA demands, all players and coaches must wear facial coverings during the course of all activities. All involved are also subjected to required temperature checks prior to participating in any team-related activity. Basketballs being used during the sessions are also recommended to be thoroughly sanitized on a regular basis.
It’s all part of a plan that will also take the players into the season as well.
When the schedule gets underway in early January, all participants will also be required to wear face masks at all times. Social distancing practices being encouraged when possible during practices will also be enforced during regular-season play as well.
Some of the traditional game rules will also be altered. The tradition of conducting jump balls to start games and begin all overtime periods will be replaced. To start games, the visiting team will be awarded the opening possession. To begin OT play, a coin toss will be used to determine the first possession.
A limit on spectator attendance will also continue as the season starts. All guests will also be subjected to pre-entry temperature tests and will be required to wear facial coverings when watching the games.
Basketball teams will be limited to a total of 14 regular season games and can engage in no more than two contests during a single week.
