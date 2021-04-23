Area soccer player adds accessory entering postseason play

When it came to giving the soccer ball the boot, one local player was among the best.
Current Charlotte men’s soccer program member Preston Popp, also a Mooresville native, became just the third member of the 49ers to don the right to wear the Conference USA’s Golden Boot Award based on such season-ending accolades announced earlier this week.
Doing so on the eve of Charlotte’s return to the NCAA men’s national tournament field, Popp parlayed the popping in of a league co-leading five goals during matches held against fellow circuit competition into being rewarded as the co-owner of the league’s scoring honor.
Continuing a career of attention-getting nods, the current junior forward and C-USA All-Freshman team selection in 2018 legged in with some of his strikes when it mattered the most. He accounted for what wound up being the game-winning markers in a trio of crucial circuit contests for a Charlotte entry that took its challenge for this year’s league title down to the final regular-season appearance.
Popp topped the charts on the team’s scoring leaderboard with a total of six goals overall.
The distinction enables Popp to join as many as six of his teammates also named to All-C-USA teams. Individually, Popp – twice during the season selected as the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week --was officially accorded a second-team assignment.
The award comes as No. 14th-ranked Charlotte – 6-3-1 overall -- plans to take its at-large bid to participate in the NCAA tournament into action when automatically advancing into late next week’s second-round postseason play. The 49ers will be paired up against in-state foe University of North Carolina in a meeting set to take place early next month.
Popp will be among a number of area entries engaging in action involving men’ s and women’s teams in the NCAA affair. For all of them, they will never have to leave their native state to compete.
The entire NCAA schedule for both genders will be held in North Carolina. Community sites and on-campus facilities across the state will be used as locations for the contests on tap to take place beginning as early as Tuesday for the women and Wednesday for the men.