Area soccer player adds accessory entering postseason play

When it came to giving the soccer ball the boot, one local player was among the best.

Current Charlotte men’s soccer program member Preston Popp, also a Mooresville native, became just the third member of the 49ers to don the right to wear the Conference USA’s Golden Boot Award based on such season-ending accolades announced earlier this week.

Doing so on the eve of Charlotte’s return to the NCAA men’s national tournament field, Popp parlayed the popping in of a league co-leading five goals during matches held against fellow circuit competition into being rewarded as the co-owner of the league’s scoring honor.

Continuing a career of attention-getting nods, the current junior forward and C-USA All-Freshman team selection in 2018 legged in with some of his strikes when it mattered the most. He accounted for what wound up being the game-winning markers in a trio of crucial circuit contests for a Charlotte entry that took its challenge for this year’s league title down to the final regular-season appearance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Popp topped the charts on the team’s scoring leaderboard with a total of six goals overall.