As holiday nears, area entries jolly over outlook for NASCAR season

Little, if in fact anything at all, is in place to doubt a similar showing on their behalf nearing the middle segment of the silly season. Both Logano and Keselowski ae assured of returning to the team’s Ford camp for next season, joining teammate Ryan Blaney. All are signed to contracts that will keep each of them behind their wheels of their entries for the duration of the ’21 season.

While much of the same is expected to be gleaned from the camps of both Logano and Keselowski, the assurance that Blaney will also continue to improve puts Team Penske at near the top of the pile of the teams already looking ahead to a successful season.

Not all the news circulating from local-based units is quite as promising.

Teams such as Mooresville’s Front Row Motorsports and fellow area-based Go Fas Racing are among those still seeking to secure the services of drivers for openings in their respective garages.

And the first-time presence of teams based out of the area that include 23XI Racing – for the time being at any rate – as well as Live Fast Motorsports will be among the new teams already expected to defy their respective rookie-season status by making some waves during their inaugural campaigns.

While much remains undecided with the start of the NASCAR season still on track to get underway in the middle of February, the Mooresville area is already bustling with anticipation that is not all just related to the approaching holidays.