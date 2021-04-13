Athletes cover classes as selections to All-Region soccer squad

Local boys soccer players accounted for quite a regional-wide roll at the high school level.

So says the release of the accolades associated with such showings.

Doing so from the top down, entries from as many as three local-based programs placed at least two representatives each on the All-Region 8 team as announced by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.

Area members are present on the regional rosters at both the largest 4A and smallest 1A class levels.

Right at the head of the list sits one of the singled-out selections in particular.

Pine Lake Prep head boys soccer coach Paul Ebenhoeh has been named as the NCSCA Region 8 Coach of the Year. He fills the position after leading the Pride, regular-season runners-up in their PAC-7 Conference ranks, to its program’s first-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class state championship crown.

Perhaps fittingly, a host of PLP players are also among those so selected for similar attention. The cast of all juniors Griffin Nixdorf, Declan Finnin, Sutherland Fox Tran and Andrew Kuechler all also accompany their coach as 1A class all-region teammates.