Athletes cover classes as selections to All-Region soccer squad

Local boys soccer players accounted for quite a regional-wide roll at the high school level.
So says the release of the accolades associated with such showings.
Doing so from the top down, entries from as many as three local-based programs placed at least two representatives each on the All-Region 8 team as announced by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
Area members are present on the regional rosters at both the largest 4A and smallest 1A class levels.
Right at the head of the list sits one of the singled-out selections in particular.
Pine Lake Prep head boys soccer coach Paul Ebenhoeh has been named as the NCSCA Region 8 Coach of the Year. He fills the position after leading the Pride, regular-season runners-up in their PAC-7 Conference ranks, to its program’s first-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class state championship crown.
Perhaps fittingly, a host of PLP players are also among those so selected for similar attention. The cast of all juniors Griffin Nixdorf, Declan Finnin, Sutherland Fox Tran and Andrew Kuechler all also accompany their coach as 1A class all-region teammates.
Nixdorf topped the team with his 14 goals and 19 assists, while Finnin netted five goals to tag-team along with three assists, Fox Tran legged in two goals and handed out four assists, and Kuechler finished with five goals and three assists.
Products of another area program also landed positions on the same team. Langtree Charter Academy placed the pair of matching sophomore classmates Landon Metzler and Jose Noriega on the All-Region lineup card. Metzler was among the most productive of area players with the tallying of nine goals.
At the 4A class level, Lake Norman was rewarded for a return to the playoffs following a runner-up placement n its I-Meck Conference by placing a total of five players on the Region 8 roster. The crew of senior defensive specialists Conner Axsom and Connor Anthony teamed with senior midfielders Bodie Brice and Brett White as well as goalkeeper Connor Cherry in accounting for the Wildcats’ connection.
Release of the All-Region teams was made courtesy of the NCSCA, which will also release All-State honors later this month.