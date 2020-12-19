Athletes provide presence as part of first-ever bowl game appearance

From appearances, the area is now poised to put a presence in place during the course of one of the first NCAA Division 1 postseason football games.
Actually, make those two presences to be exact.
A pair of former fellow matching players from the Lake Norman High School football program, both former prep-level teammates as well albeit hailing from slightly different graduation classes, is on track to be among the players present and in attendance when Appalachian State University helps christen first-ever play in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Initial kickoff in the afternoon affair pitting 8-3 ASU opposite the 4-5 University of North Texas is on tap for a 2:30 p.m. televised start via ESPN on Monday. It will be held at the same Brooks Stadium site on the campus of Coastal Carolina University that also played host to the weekend’s Sun Belt Conference championship contest.
The second of the Football Bowl Series second season that will culminate with next year’s crowning of the NCAA D-I national champion will feature the two former Lake Norman Wildcats enjoying the experience on an up-close and personal level.
The twosome of Cole Jackson and Austin Reeves has each been confirmed as members of the ASU Mountaineers’ traveling party that will make the postseason excursion to the shoreline of South Carolina to square off against the North Texas Mean Green.
“Both Cole and Austin are making the trip,’’ said Johnny Oliphant, Lake Norman’s head football coach, who remains in semi-constant contact with the former program members through various outlets of social media as well as cell phones. “It speaks highly of their efforts and for the Lake Norman football program. We wish them and the team all the best.”
ASU was informed of its postseason appearance shortly after drawing its regular season to a close with a 34-26 triumph over Georgia Southern that also snapped a two-year losing streak for the Mountaineers against the foe.
By eagerly accepting the bowl bid, App. State also stretched a program standard as well. ASU has played in five bowl games as a FBS program. Teams from the program have prevailed in every bowl game played since moving into the level from the former Football Championship Series in 2014.
Local players will be part of the process.
Jackson, 5-foot-9 and weighing in at 190 pounds, is a sophomore running back who appeared in three games as a true freshman in the slotback position. The former two-time team captain at Lake Norman, serving in the capacity both during his junior and senior seasons, was named the I-Meck Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year after returning more kicks for touchdowns than any other player. He also earned all-conference and all-region honors during his high school career.
Reeves, hard to miss at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, was an early enrollee arrival as a freshman for the Mountaineers. The offensive lineman has seen limited action and will be making his first official road trip with the team to the bowl game. In high school, Reeves was rated a three-star prospect after earning all-conference honors and helping clear the way for the team to rush for in excess of 2,500 yards.
Jackson and Reeves played together for several seasons at Lake Norman before being reunited as teammates at the college level as well.
Both will be part of a program-wide success being enjoyed by Appalachian State when engaging in the first-of-the-week contest opening the bowl season.
The new Myrtle Beach Bowl has tie-ins with the Sun Belt Conference, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. The three conferences will compete in the game four times in the 2020-2025 bowl seasons.
