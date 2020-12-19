Athletes provide presence as part of first-ever bowl game appearance

From appearances, the area is now poised to put a presence in place during the course of one of the first NCAA Division 1 postseason football games.

Actually, make those two presences to be exact.

A pair of former fellow matching players from the Lake Norman High School football program, both former prep-level teammates as well albeit hailing from slightly different graduation classes, is on track to be among the players present and in attendance when Appalachian State University helps christen first-ever play in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Initial kickoff in the afternoon affair pitting 8-3 ASU opposite the 4-5 University of North Texas is on tap for a 2:30 p.m. televised start via ESPN on Monday. It will be held at the same Brooks Stadium site on the campus of Coastal Carolina University that also played host to the weekend’s Sun Belt Conference championship contest.

The second of the Football Bowl Series second season that will culminate with next year’s crowning of the NCAA D-I national champion will feature the two former Lake Norman Wildcats enjoying the experience on an up-close and personal level.