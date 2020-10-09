Award rewarding for former longtime NASCAR pit crew chief

He joins a long list of NASCAR greats in receiving the honor.

“That list has a lot of great names, and I think a lot of creative genius,” said Smith. “The ingenuity and the ideas that drive championship racing are what it takes to get this wrench, and I’m so excited to be able to give it to you.”

It completely surprised the recipient as well.

“You have absolutely swept me off my feet,” McReynolds said. “Just to have my name in the same paragraph as people like that, is quite overwhelming. It starts with the people that I work with. We all know it’s about people…

“The one thing about looking at that list that makes it so fulfilling is to know that I’m on there with Hall of Famer, my best friend, Robert Yates. Honestly, if it wasn’t for Robert Yates, I probably wouldn’t be here accepting this. He taught me so much.”

Born in Birmingham, Ala., McReynolds became enthralled with the mechanical side of the local racing scene. He moved to North Carolina in 1980 to begin a NASCAR career and eventually worked his way up to crew chief. He currently resides in Mooresville.