Back for more, area team re-signs playoff driver for next season

Give one local professional stock car racing organization credit for knowing a good thing when it has one.

Mooresville-based Hattori Racing Enterprises announced earlier this week that current driver Austin Hill will return to drive the outfit’s No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra in the rebranded NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021.

The six-time Camping World Trucks winner will return for his fourth full-time season on the tour and his third with the HRE team.

"I can’t imagine a better scenario than to be with this team and everybody at HRE," Hill said. "I keep saying it, but I truly believe this is the best team in the series, and I’m proud to race with this group and can’t wait to continue what we’ve built over the last two seasons. It’s even better to have partners like United Rentals and everyone at Toyota and Toyota Racing Development for supporting our program like they do. We’re glad to have next year laid out.”

The Winston, Ga. native will pilot the familiar blue and white United Rentals colors for multiple races next season and looks to build on his career season thus far in 2020, which has included two wins, 11 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes.