Back in play, softball revisits to re-ignite offseason’s burner

“We continue to be pleased over the amount of teams desiring to play,” said Andy Conners, on-site administrator as a representative of the N.C. USSA organization. “We have more teams here than we have ever had before. Word is traveling fast over what we have to offer. More and more, it seems, there is no real softball season. From the looks of it, we could play all year.”

Teams filled each of the facility’s three softball fields for play taking place throughout what wound up being the lone single day of play. With games able to be held as scheduled during that opening date of action, division champions were able to be determined even without the availability of games to take place as originally-scheduled during the second day.

It accounted for the organization’s second such gathering to take place in Mooresville in three weeks. It was also one of as many as two more such appearances currently set to be held over the next four weeks as well.

The N.C. USSA’s Slow-Pitch Division has additional action scheduled to take place two more times during February, with the possibility existing of additional dates to also take place depending on the availability of playing facilities.