Back in play, softball revisits to re-ignite offseason’s burner

Back on the front burner.
Competitive adult softball again returned to the area for the second time in a three-week span and in another of a number of similar such showings scheduled to take place throughout what is traditionally considered the sport’s offseason.
Courtesy yet again of the Slow-Pitch Softball Division of the N.C. United States Specialty Sports Association, a record number of teams – this particularly time comprised exclusively of male-only roster members – convened also on the same Town of Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park to engage in a full slate of schedule play.
A total of 17 teams, the most ever to fill a line-up sheet and actually a reduction from the total of 20 originally-committed number of entries, combined to fill each of the site’s three fields catering specially to the softball based on respective dimensions to form the affair’s field.
Initially, and due to the number of participating entries, the schedule called for action to unfold over the course of two days. However, inclement winter weather bringing with it rain and bone-chilling temperatures wound up reducing the activity to just one full day of play.
Teams were all once again assured a minimum number of games to play during the course of the morning’s pool play used to determine the positions for bracket-related contests taking place in a number of divisions - all based on the won-loss and additional tiebreaking procedures for the remainder of the day’s action.
“We continue to be pleased over the amount of teams desiring to play,” said Andy Conners, on-site administrator as a representative of the N.C. USSA organization. “We have more teams here than we have ever had before. Word is traveling fast over what we have to offer. More and more, it seems, there is no real softball season. From the looks of it, we could play all year.”
Teams filled each of the facility’s three softball fields for play taking place throughout what wound up being the lone single day of play. With games able to be held as scheduled during that opening date of action, division champions were able to be determined even without the availability of games to take place as originally-scheduled during the second day.
It accounted for the organization’s second such gathering to take place in Mooresville in three weeks. It was also one of as many as two more such appearances currently set to be held over the next four weeks as well.
The N.C. USSA’s Slow-Pitch Division has additional action scheduled to take place two more times during February, with the possibility existing of additional dates to also take place depending on the availability of playing facilities.