Baseball beckons for Bost

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is the game played at one of its purest levels. The sound of a wooden bat making contact with a ball is what sets the season apart from any other.

Without going into detail regarding fan favorite Bost’s age, he comes from an era as a former player when metal bats were nonexistent. From his perch two times a week serving as a ranger and cart wrangler at the Mallard Head Country Club golf course, Bost is quick to talk baseball in general and the Spinners specifically to any and all within earshot. He keeps a miniature-sized replica of the team’s season schedule readily available. When discussing his plans, the first thing he does is take a look at the schedule to see when the team next plays at home. He then arranges his routine to fit that situation.

Bost has his very own viewing station. He can regularly been seen almost directly behind home plate in order to secure one of the preferred seats. With his trademark hat in place, he is one true fan that simply cannot be ignored.

He is not alone. The Spinners feature some talent from across the college baseball fields. Some of the secured services may not be all present as the college game continues the conduct business in its postseason phase. Players committed to the team must first complete their obligations to the college entries before arriving in town.