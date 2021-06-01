Baseball beckons for Bost

Beginning later this week and continuing on a somewhat regular basis throughout July, Mooresville’s Bob Bost will know precisely where he will be more times than not in the evenings.
It’s baseball season for sure, and Bost serves as a poster person for the game.
The Mooresville Spinners, a fixture in the community since arriving on the scene in the late spring of 2014, are on the verge of tossing out the first pitch for the upcoming season. Mooresville’s Bost, familiar cowboy hat in place, is among the ones eager, anxious and more than ready for the season to start.
This year, unlike last year that was dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning to take place under as near normal circumstances as possible. The team is on track to christen its season with the staging of a home game on Saturday. Without limitations in place in regards to fan attendance, there is no question that the overflow parking lot at the nearby Southside Baptist Church that also fronts South Broad Street will be jammed packed with vehicles full of Spinners followers.
To make the opening night festivities special, and no doubt the movers and shakers in place at the administrative level within the Spinners organization have some ideas in mind to make it memorable, the team debuts against the other Iredell County entry also residing within the same league ranks. Mooresville will welcome the Statesville Owls in a match-up between teams aligned in the same Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
It is the game played at one of its purest levels. The sound of a wooden bat making contact with a ball is what sets the season apart from any other.
Without going into detail regarding fan favorite Bost’s age, he comes from an era as a former player when metal bats were nonexistent. From his perch two times a week serving as a ranger and cart wrangler at the Mallard Head Country Club golf course, Bost is quick to talk baseball in general and the Spinners specifically to any and all within earshot. He keeps a miniature-sized replica of the team’s season schedule readily available. When discussing his plans, the first thing he does is take a look at the schedule to see when the team next plays at home. He then arranges his routine to fit that situation.
Bost has his very own viewing station. He can regularly been seen almost directly behind home plate in order to secure one of the preferred seats. With his trademark hat in place, he is one true fan that simply cannot be ignored.
He is not alone. The Spinners feature some talent from across the college baseball fields. Some of the secured services may not be all present as the college game continues the conduct business in its postseason phase. Players committed to the team must first complete their obligations to the college entries before arriving in town.
There will be ample amount of viewing opportunities in place as well. Beginning over the upcoming weekend, Mooresville will make as many as 16 appearances at home. The displays cover all remaining weekends, when crowds are usually at their largest. Promotions again dot the team’s landscape.
Extended at-home appearances also fill the slate. The Spinners will host one stretch of four straight homefield games and will also stretch out as many as four three-game homestands over the course of the slate as well.
It will provide ample amount of opportunities for followers such as Mooresville’s Bob Bost to relish the game’s return.