Baseball Blue Devils bounce back from season’s first defeats

Back in business in a big way.

Mooresville’s baseball team rebounded nicely thank you from the suffering of its season’s first setbacks by returning to much more satisfactory form.

Tossing out the opening pitch of yet another season series against a fellow I-Meck Conference opponent, the defending champion Blue Devils toppled homestanding Zebulon Vance, 10-0, to get the home-and-home set started off on the right foot.

With the win, Mooresville – also still considered the reigning N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class kingpin — improved to the 4-1 mark to show for both the season overall and its efforts within the crucial I-Meck ranks, records that will continue to be paired together throughout the course of regular season play.

Taking on host Vance to get the schedule’s two-game session underway, the Devils – the last team to capture the league title as 2019 champions after last year’s season was canceled completely due to COVID-19 – dashed out to a 6-0 lead in the top half of the first inning alone and never let up their guard to fashion the final 10-0 decision.

The contest was drawn to a close following the host Vance Cougars’ turn at bat in the home half of the fifth inning due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.