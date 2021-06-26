Baseball provides background for crowd-pleasing promotion

Baseball’s back.

And it’s never been better.

The game was once again the drawing card at what wound up being one of the biggest crowd-appealing affairs conducted so far this season – with several more to come – on the part of the hometown and homegrown Mooresville Spinners.

The late-spring-into-now-summer-season collegiate level baseball entry, once again competing as a member of the established Southern Collegiate Baseball League, played host to one of its most anticipated promotions—the Craft Festival as the closing act.

The largest attendance at a single game so far this season capitalized on an earlier-than-usual time for the gates to open that allowed all followers to receive the full pre-game treatment.

Special beverage and food venders set up shop all across the Moor Park facility to allow all fans to savor the experience provided on the part of the organization. Live musical entertainment, a rarity during the course of the season, was also featured.

As for the action out on the field, the Spinners were able to do their part to add to the occasion’s celebration.