Baseball provides background for crowd-pleasing promotion

Baseball’s back.
And it’s never been better.
The game was once again the drawing card at what wound up being one of the biggest crowd-appealing affairs conducted so far this season – with several more to come – on the part of the hometown and homegrown Mooresville Spinners.
The late-spring-into-now-summer-season collegiate level baseball entry, once again competing as a member of the established Southern Collegiate Baseball League, played host to one of its most anticipated promotions—the Craft Festival as the closing act.
The largest attendance at a single game so far this season capitalized on an earlier-than-usual time for the gates to open that allowed all followers to receive the full pre-game treatment.
Special beverage and food venders set up shop all across the Moor Park facility to allow all fans to savor the experience provided on the part of the organization. Live musical entertainment, a rarity during the course of the season, was also featured.
As for the action out on the field, the Spinners were able to do their part to add to the occasion’s celebration.
Mooresville faced a 4-0 deficit through four full innings and still trailed by a 4-1 count heading into the bottom half of the eighth. With the majority of the crowd that had been there for hours still in place, the Spinners crafted a six-run rally that enabled them to post the final 7-4 triumph over the fellow SCBL member Concord Athletics.
The affair was one of several promotions planned on the part of the organization. This week, a Youth Appreciation Night is on tap. All youth donning their particular team jerseys will be admitted free of charge for the Spinners game scheduled to take place on Wednesday against the league member Concord A’s.
To kick off the month of July, a Military Appreciation Night will be observed. The game set for Thursday against the non-league entry Dry Pond Sox will allow all current and former military personnel to be admitted free of charge with proper identification. A special beverage discount will be in place as well. Game-worn jerseys will then be auctioned off to the highest bidder during a post-game ceremony.