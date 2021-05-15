Baseball Wildcats caught off guard by season’s first setback

Blindsided.
Nobody saw this coming, in particular the one that saw it happen right in front of it.
Lake Norman’s baseball team endured an unexpected hit from its failed attempt to take over sole ownership of the I-Meck Conference lead.
Pitted up against league rival Hough High in a match-up between the only two teams still undefeated at the time in the circuit ranks, the Wildcats struggled through their most disappointing display of the season to date in dropping a 13-3 decision.
Lake Norman headed back out on the field owning a 4-1 overall as well as matching I-Meck mark — standards that will continue to be positioned side-by-side in the same dugout throughout the remainder of regular season play – to show for its play.
Christening the anticipated duel with Hough’s Huskies with outright ownership of the I-Meck lead up for grabs, Lake Norman found itself battling from behind right from the game’s outset.
The Wildcats allowed three runs each over the course of the top halves of the first and second innings to face a 6-2 deficit at the close of that phase of play. While staying somewhat within striking distance, the most damaging blow unfolded in the surrendering of six runs in the visiting half of the fifth frame. Even the plating of a single run in the bottom half of the same stanza wasn’t enough to draw the matter to a close at that point due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
After ending each of their previous four I-Meck affairs via the employing of that same required run-lead rule in favorable fashion, it marked the first time the mandate was put into place against the Wildcats.
In the pitching department, the staff of Sullivan Jackson, Dakota Aspinwall and Jared Smith shared mound duties. Combined, the threesome allowed the 13 runs on 10 hits while striking out seven.
Offensively, doubles apiece banged off bats being swung by both Jacob Reeves and Brian Hearn accounted for the loudest of base hits. The line-up of Aaron Herbst, Garrett Gough and Hunter Sherrill all each added a base knock to the cause. Reeves and James Botta were each also credited with a run batted in.
Lake Norman headed back into action seeking some measure of revenge when also drawing the season’s home-and-home series with an undefeated Hough team. Hough is now situated all alone atop the updated I-Meck standings as well as residing as the No. 2 ranked team in the latest N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll.