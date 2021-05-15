Baseball Wildcats caught off guard by season’s first setback

Blindsided.

Nobody saw this coming, in particular the one that saw it happen right in front of it.

Lake Norman’s baseball team endured an unexpected hit from its failed attempt to take over sole ownership of the I-Meck Conference lead.

Pitted up against league rival Hough High in a match-up between the only two teams still undefeated at the time in the circuit ranks, the Wildcats struggled through their most disappointing display of the season to date in dropping a 13-3 decision.

Lake Norman headed back out on the field owning a 4-1 overall as well as matching I-Meck mark — standards that will continue to be positioned side-by-side in the same dugout throughout the remainder of regular season play – to show for its play.

Christening the anticipated duel with Hough’s Huskies with outright ownership of the I-Meck lead up for grabs, Lake Norman found itself battling from behind right from the game’s outset.