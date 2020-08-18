HAVING A BALL: Fans play pivotal position as part of Spinners’ season success

Fans, too, just wanted to have fun.
So they did.
The score changed. Different teams emerged as winners. The weather was, predictably, fickle.
In fact, the lone constant in place at practically each and every one of the at-home baseball games played by the Mooresville Spinners during the course of the organization’s most recent college-level campaign was the guarantee that many of those in attendance were assured of having a ball.
Almost from the start and continuing on a regular basis throughout, fans were personally involved in a number of the pre-game as well as in-game events taking place during the games. A specific representative of the franchise’s front office wound up being the one directly overseeing the off-the-field festivities.
John Wilcox, principle owner of the Spinners, held a mobile microphone in hand while being largely responsible for getting the followers actively involved. It’s in his nature. Based on his personal background experience in baseball, he employed some of the same material that was in place during his previous time spent associated with a professional Minor Baseball League organization that also heavily depended on fan interaction for positive feedback and, in turn, posted increases in attendance numbers.
Wilcox was often the first one to help get the ball rolling, literally. Using his hand-held mic, he allowed selected fans to pick members of the participating teams for special recognition. Performances, good as well as bad, by the respective players resulted in the offering of discounting prices in place at team’s merchandise and concession stands.
Prior to the opening pitch, a singled-out number of a hand-picked ticket stub was announced. The holder of the lucky ticket was allowed to move to the so-called “best seat in the house,” a two-seated recliner situated just behind home plate. The prize also came complete with the receiving of a food item and beverage of choice by the recipients.
Once the game itself began, the fun also piled up.
Again with Wilcox primarily the one running the show, he often patrolled the stands to allow patrons to engage in various trivia contests and name-the-song guessing games. Again, winners were rewarded accordingly.
Out on the Spinners’ Moor Park playing ground, a number of in-between-innings competitions were held. Among the challenges catering to spectators of all ages and both genders were a golfing game, a cornhole toss, Bocce ball throws, a mystery box pick-and-choose contest, a musical-chair version of pie-in-the-face and a bouncing-ball race. Winners of the various affairs were rewarded with Spinners-related merchandise.
On top of the every-game affairs, the team also conducted a host of promotional affairs used to recognize certain parties being feted. The Spinners held a special beverage promo on each Thursday home game of the season and played host to numerous craft festivals during the course of the regular-season as well.
Overall, the efforts were aimed at helping better the experience of those attending the games. Once again this past season, despite the fact that the season’s schedule was first delayed and then shortened extensively due to the presence of the coronavirus pandemic, the Spinners were among the leaders in the number of fans regularly attending all home games among all other entries within their Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
The enjoyment experienced by the fans no doubt played a pivotal part in that process.
