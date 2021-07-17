Basketball scrimmage part of off-season preparation process

Round-ball round up.
Past, prospective and even potential participants in the Mooresville High School’s girls basketball program spent some quality off-season and on-the-court time perfecting their game plans.
The Blue Devils played host to a fellow entry from Mt. Pleasant High School that actually looked a lot like the home team. That was the case as, due to a uniform mix-up, Mt. Pleasant donned white Mooresville uniforms during the course of the scheduled out-of-season scrimmage.
The two teams tangled among both their varsity and junior-varsity teams during an affair held in the MHS gym.
For Mooresville, it placed on the court a number of eligible returning players from both its two teams as well as several new arrivals following recent promotion from the middle school level.
It was part of a planned appearance for both parties used to help them continue their respective off-season workout routines.
The effort proved particularly timing as well.
The planned scrimmage took place just as the arrival of a scheduled dead period on the part of the state’s high school-level sports programs are concerned. The N.C. High School Athletic Association had declared the start of the next dead period, a time when no planned athletic-based activities can take place, to start on Monday.
The NCHSAA is current planned to return to a regular schedule of its sports that will call for the start of the fall season segment of the 2021-22 school sports year that can begin as early as Aug. 2. Plans are calling for the sports of volleyball, girls tennis, girls and boys cross country, boys golf, boys soccer and football to all be played during the opening phase of the sports year.