Basketball scrimmage part of off-season preparation process

Round-ball round up.

Past, prospective and even potential participants in the Mooresville High School’s girls basketball program spent some quality off-season and on-the-court time perfecting their game plans.

The Blue Devils played host to a fellow entry from Mt. Pleasant High School that actually looked a lot like the home team. That was the case as, due to a uniform mix-up, Mt. Pleasant donned white Mooresville uniforms during the course of the scheduled out-of-season scrimmage.

The two teams tangled among both their varsity and junior-varsity teams during an affair held in the MHS gym.

For Mooresville, it placed on the court a number of eligible returning players from both its two teams as well as several new arrivals following recent promotion from the middle school level.

It was part of a planned appearance for both parties used to help them continue their respective off-season workout routines.

The effort proved particularly timing as well.