Bass population catches no break from being caught

No rest for the weary.

The bass population present in Lake Norman can concur.

Fresh off being targeted by big-game bass fisherman over the past weekend, the bass will once again find themselves being sought when the 2020 Toyota Series Eastern Division draws its regular-season schedule to a close later this week.

Hosted in part by Visit Lake Norman, the affair will take place Thursday through Saturday featuring some of the region’s premier bass fishing professionals and top-tier amateurs alike seeking to secure a portion of the total purse.

A top prize of up of $65,000 plus bonuses will be up for grabs in the division finale that will be used to determine qualifiers into postseason competition.

An area angler boasting of pass success on Lake Norman is anxious to return.

“Everyone is going to catch a lot of fish and this is going to be a good tournament,” said Bryan Thrift, a North Carolina-based Bass Pro Tour angler with two wins and five top-10 finishes in similar attractions conducted in the past on the lake. “I was looking at the long-range forecast, and it’s supposed to cool off considerably. Like down into the 40s at night. That’s going to get them moving and make the shallow bite turn on real good.