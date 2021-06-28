Beaten by best all that keeps Spinners’ stretch from being better

Spinners 10, Athletics 4

Doing damage both early – scoring six runs over the first three innings – and late – tacking on the final four runs over the last three – enabled the Spinners to down the Concord entry by the 10-4 tally.

In the pitching department, Hale Sims earned the win after receiving additional mound support from the du of Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and area-based player Andrew Hauck (Statesville). As a crew, they allowed the four runs on five hits while striking out nine.

Chandler’s home run and doubles apiece cracked by Lott, Jonas and Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community College) helped fuel the extra-based filled attack. Lott finished with a team high-tying three hits, joining teammate and recent roster addition Drew Neadham in that regard, while Chandler, Love and Jonas all paired base hits. Fox, Lyda and Turner each added a base hit to the account.

Vipers 3, Spinners 2

Going down to the last out, the Spinners came up just short of dealing the league-leading Vipers just their second SCBL loss of the season to date in dropping the one-run decision.