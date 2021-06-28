Beaten by best all that keeps Spinners’ stretch from being better

The Mooresville Spinners sandwiched a win apiece around a narrow lone loss to the current league leader in its mid-season’s most recent schedule spree.
Mooresville banked wins by mirror-matching scores of 10-4 both over the Concord Athletics and Lake Norman Copperheads, on bookend sides of a contested, 3-2 defeat to the SCBL front running Carolina Vipers.
As a result, the Spinners head back out into play owning an all-square, 5-5 record against fellow circuit counterparts that also carries the most clout in an overall 7-8-1 account for the season.
Spinners 10, Copperheads 4
A five-run uprising in the visiting half of the eighth inning allowed the Spinners to pull free and clear from Lake Norman in what was also another regular-season rematch between the two teams residing closest together in the SCBL ranks.
They combined the pitching performances put together by winner Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University) and Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College), Sam Hunt (Rome, Georgia, Charleston Southern University) and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) to prevail. Collectively, the crew allowed the four runs on just three hits while striking out six.
Offensively, two base hits apiece off bats being swung by homegrown talent Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College), Travis Lott (Goose Creek, South Carolina, The Citadel), Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) and Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) helped captain the charge. Lott also joined rank and file with recent team newcomer Anthony Hennings by belting a double apiece.
Spinners 10, Athletics 4
Doing damage both early – scoring six runs over the first three innings – and late – tacking on the final four runs over the last three – enabled the Spinners to down the Concord entry by the 10-4 tally.
In the pitching department, Hale Sims earned the win after receiving additional mound support from the du of Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and area-based player Andrew Hauck (Statesville). As a crew, they allowed the four runs on five hits while striking out nine.
Chandler’s home run and doubles apiece cracked by Lott, Jonas and Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community College) helped fuel the extra-based filled attack. Lott finished with a team high-tying three hits, joining teammate and recent roster addition Drew Neadham in that regard, while Chandler, Love and Jonas all paired base hits. Fox, Lyda and Turner each added a base hit to the account.
Vipers 3, Spinners 2
Going down to the last out, the Spinners came up just short of dealing the league-leading Vipers just their second SCBL loss of the season to date in dropping the one-run decision.
Pitching wasn’t the problem. The home team mound’s men comprised of T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College), Hector Abreu, Javy Martinez and Trey Lambert (North Wilkesboro, Catawba Valley Community College) combined efforts to allow the three runs on four hits while whiffing 16 as a staff.
At the plate, Fox banged a double among his team best two hits, while James Hinson (Slyva, Catawba Valley) legged out a triple to top a list that included the twosome of Turner and Love with a base hit apiece.
Upcoming games
Following a late Tuesday night game at home against the first-year SCBL member Queen City Broncos, the Mooresville Spinners will host the Concord A’s Wednesday night. The Spinners venture outside the league ranks when hosting the Dry Pond Sox while celebrating Military Appreciation Night on Thursday. They will embark on an extended Independence Day holiday weekend road trip back in the SCBL ranks taking them both to the Carolina Vipers and at the Charlotte Mustangs to complete the pre-Fourth phase of scheduled play.