Beaten by best brings Lake Norman’s baseball season to close

Being the best takes beating the best. It was, simply stated, not to be.
Lake Norman’s baseball team put itself in just such an unenviable position of taking on the region’s top-seeded entry – and perhaps prohibitive overall state title favorite – by advancing out of first-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Region playoffs with a 3-1 triumph over Cary High. After that win the Wildcats more than met their match.
Facing off against at a-home and No. 1 seeded Charlotte Providence entry in round two of the postseason, No. 8 seeded Lake Norman was held to just three hits and one less run in being dealt a 10-2 defeat to draw the Wildcats’ first-ever so extended season’s schedule to a close.
With the split of decisions taking place over the course of an as-planned span of just three days, Lake Norman wraps up play with an overall 12-4 record that comes complete with its outright second-place finish in its I-Meck Conference ranks.
In the marquee match-up with a Providence entry twice-beaten for the season and owning the No. 11 overall position in the most recently released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll, Lake Norman faced a 7-0 deficit through the playing of two full innings alone. The Wildcats fell victim to a late-game rally that forced the final eight-run decision at the end.
The outcome ended the Wildcats’ season-best surge of eight straight wins they carried with them into the affair.
In suffering the setback also bringing its season to a close, Lake Norman gathered in single base hits—two of the coming in the same turn at-bat – apiece from a trio of team members. They spaced out modest scoring efforts with the plating of solo runs each in the top halves of the third and fifth frames.
The Wildcats’ limited line-up comprised of James Botta, Aaron Herbst and Harris Dowdy—the latter two both seniors appearing in what amounted to the final high school baseball games of their careers – collected a base hit apiece to tri-anchor the attack.
In the pitching department, staff members Botta, Dakota Aspinwall, Jared Smith and Nick Bumgarner all made mound appearances. With Bumgarner being tagged with the loss, the crew combined to allow the 10 runs – tying the mark for the second most allowed by an opponent all season – on eight hits while striking out three.
Getting the opportunity to take on the region’s top team took its time developing.
Playing host to No. 9 seed Cary during the course of earlier-in-the-week’s opening round action, Lake Norman responded to a 1-0 deficit entering the home half of the sixth inning by tallying three runs in the bottom half of the same frame to defeat the upset-minded Imps by the 3-1 final score.
Junior right-handed Wildcats pitcher Luke Schmolke collected the complete-game winning decision, surrendering just the single run on five hits while registering an average of one strikeout per each of the seven innings played.
At the plate, the Wildcats received a clutch two-run-producing base hit from Brian Hearn in the home half of the sixth that allowed him to captain a crew consisting of teammates Hunter Sherrill and Carson Cherry with a matching base knock apiece.
The advancement as deep as the second round of the playoffs enabled Lake Norman to also stretch its season as deep into the spring season schedule as ever before. That was the case as this year’s play was delayed from the start due to COVID-19 and, as a result, remains in action as late as ever before across the state. With third-round play slated to be held over the weekend, the final two phases of the prep baseball season will continue to take place through the close of the upcoming week as well.
With the ouster from this year’s playoff field, it also serves to bring a close to the Lake Norman baseball program’s connection to the I-Meck Conference crowd. Effective with the beginning of the 2021-22 state high school sports year, all athletic programs at the school will be competing in an as-yet unnamed new conference affiliation.