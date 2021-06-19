Beaten by best brings Lake Norman’s baseball season to close

The advancement as deep as the second round of the playoffs enabled Lake Norman to also stretch its season as deep into the spring season schedule as ever before. That was the case as this year’s play was delayed from the start due to COVID-19 and, as a result, remains in action as late as ever before across the state. With third-round play slated to be held over the weekend, the final two phases of the prep baseball season will continue to take place through the close of the upcoming week as well.