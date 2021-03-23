Beaten by best brings Lake Norman’s soccer season to a close

Beaten by the best.

That’s the saving grace belonging to Lake Norman’s boys soccer team.

After advancing into the weather-delayed second round of participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs, the Wildcats drew their season to a close following a 3-0 defeat dropped at the feet of Myers Park.

With the loss, Lake Norman –seeded No. 9 in the NCHSAA’s 4A class West Region – completes play with a 10-3-1 overall standard with a loss to a No. 1 seeded entry that also merited the right to move on into this week’s final four as the prime contender to represent the group in the upcoming weekend’s state championship finals.

A bid by the Wildcats, runners-up in their I-Meck Conference, to register a second straight upset came up empty opposite a Myers Park entry still yet to suffer a setback entering the regional finals.

Lake Norman coughed up a pair of goals over the course of the first half and allowed the final marker to hit home in the second.