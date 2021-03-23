Beaten by best brings Lake Norman’s soccer season to a close

Beaten by the best.
That’s the saving grace belonging to Lake Norman’s boys soccer team.
After advancing into the weather-delayed second round of participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs, the Wildcats drew their season to a close following a 3-0 defeat dropped at the feet of Myers Park.
With the loss, Lake Norman –seeded No. 9 in the NCHSAA’s 4A class West Region – completes play with a 10-3-1 overall standard with a loss to a No. 1 seeded entry that also merited the right to move on into this week’s final four as the prime contender to represent the group in the upcoming weekend’s state championship finals.
A bid by the Wildcats, runners-up in their I-Meck Conference, to register a second straight upset came up empty opposite a Myers Park entry still yet to suffer a setback entering the regional finals.
Lake Norman coughed up a pair of goals over the course of the first half and allowed the final marker to hit home in the second.
The defeat ended the Wildcats’ second-longest winning streak of the season that had covered each of the previous three appearances. The season-ending decision was also just the second time in the last five outings overall in which Lake Norman failed to emerge as a winner. It also the third time all season that the Wildcats were held without a goal during the course of a single match.
The elimination also served to bring Lake Norman’s tenure as a member of the I-Meck circuit to a close. Beginning with the state’s 2021-22 school sports season that is anticipated to include boys soccer taking place back during its traditional fall segment of the calendar year, Lake Norman will be affiliated with an almost entirely different roster of an as-yet-unnamed new 4A class league.