Beating the best puts Pine Lake in position to be the best

To be the best requires beating the best.
Pine Lake Prep boys soccer team had its shot.
The Pride hit the mark.
Matched up against West Region No. 1 seeded Starmount to spike a fast-paced span of participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class postseason play, Pine Lake defied its lowest-seeded –at No. 9 – status for the second time in as many nights to shock the Rams, 1-0, and move on into third-round play.
To get the chance to meet the top-seeded entry, the Pride – runners-up in their PAC-7 Conference – had to first negotiate a narrow, 2-1 nudging past at-home and No. 8 seed Christ The King, 2-1, in the week’s first-round affair.
Courtesy of collecting the wins notched over the course of a two-night span in play pushed up by a day due to the forecast of severe weather, Pine Lake merits the right to move on into third-round action equivalent to the West Region semifinals and elite eight among all teams still in contention for this unusual season’s state championship crown owning an 11-2-1 overall record.
At Starmount to appear in the round-two bout moved up a day from its originally-scheduled playdate due to the weather-related worries, the Pride busted up a shutout still in place beyond halftime and made the solo marker stand up as the difference in the marquee meeting.
For the Pride, who extended a season-high stretch of six straight successes in the process, they gathered in what proved to be the game-winning goal from junior Griffin Nixdorf off a feed provided by classmate Southerland Fox Tran to land the lone scoring blow.
It wound up standing up courtesy of the performance in goal posted by Pine Lake keeper senior Anthony Dotson, who stood watch to also chime in with what was the Pride’s ninth shutout of the season overall. The feat saddled number-one seeded Starmount with its first loss in its last seven appearances, only its second setback all season and second time the Rams had been held without a goal.
In opening-round action against CTK, solo strikes apiece taking place in the first and second halves, allowed the Pride to survive in a match-up between teams seeded as close as possible to one another in the region’s pairing.
For the Pride, the duo of junior Declan Finnin and sophomore Adar Avsian each legged in a goal, made possible from assists served up by seniors Calvin Brownewell and classmate Jayden Deku.
In goal, Dotson garnered the complete-game effort to help preserve the outcome.
Pine Lake moved on to reach the third-round, earning one of the farthest such advances in program history, with an opportunity to advance into early next week’s West Region finals accounting for one step shy of reaching the NCHSAA 1A boys soccer finals set to be held later this month.
It allows the Pride to also extend their final season of play in the current lowest 1A class ranks. Beginning with the state’s 2021-22 schools sports season that is expected to feature boys soccer returning to take place during the traditional fall phase of the calendar year, Pine Lake will be competing as a 2A class entry in all its sports programs.