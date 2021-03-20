Beating the best puts Pine Lake in position to be the best

For the Pride, who extended a season-high stretch of six straight successes in the process, they gathered in what proved to be the game-winning goal from junior Griffin Nixdorf off a feed provided by classmate Southerland Fox Tran to land the lone scoring blow.

It wound up standing up courtesy of the performance in goal posted by Pine Lake keeper senior Anthony Dotson, who stood watch to also chime in with what was the Pride’s ninth shutout of the season overall. The feat saddled number-one seeded Starmount with its first loss in its last seven appearances, only its second setback all season and second time the Rams had been held without a goal.

In opening-round action against CTK, solo strikes apiece taking place in the first and second halves, allowed the Pride to survive in a match-up between teams seeded as close as possible to one another in the region’s pairing.

For the Pride, the duo of junior Declan Finnin and sophomore Adar Avsian each legged in a goal, made possible from assists served up by seniors Calvin Brownewell and classmate Jayden Deku.

In goal, Dotson garnered the complete-game effort to help preserve the outcome.