Being as good as it gets earns MHS wrestler area top billing

Despite some cancellations, the season was able to be completed.

For Mooresville’s Goodin, it was a good thing that it was.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Undefeated during the course of the regular season heading into one of the last matches of that segment, he was dealt his only loss that also came in what was the Blue Devils’ only team loss denying them this year’s successful defense of the I-Meck Conference team title.

It was from that defeat where Goodin found his purpose.

He was able to advance undefeated through a much different looking regional phase of competition to secure a state finals berth. Unlike in the past, the format followed for the regional segment consisted of a single-elimination process through each of the first two rounds. Usually, wrestlers remain in action under a double-elimination procedure. As a result, added pressure was placed on this year’s field to prevail.

Once reaching the state finals, held for the first time on the campus of a NHCSAA member, a similar format was also followed. Wrestlers suffering setbacks in either of the first two rounds were eliminated from the field.

For Goodin, he followed several different paths to stamp his performance