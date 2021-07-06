Being as good as it gets earns MHS wrestler area top billing

It’s crazy what a little incentive will do.
In this particular case, it was a loss that set the stage for nothing to follow but victories.
Mooresville High School senior wrestler Luke Goodin used inspiration from being denied one goal to help him reach a much higher one.
Goodin, among as many as nine members of the Blue Devils grappling program to advance as far as the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class Wrestling Championship, emerged as the only one of them to survive unbeaten. The 160-pound weight class entry parlayed his peak performance into the capturing of a coveted state individual class crown.
For the effort, Goodin is also tapped as the area’s top individual achiever for the 2020-21 school sports year.
A season unlike any other before it by being conducted during the spring segment of the calendar year was capped by the presence of Goodin.
Based on the revamped schedule announced by the NCHSAA during August of 2020, it came complete with a totally new experience in the sport of prep wrestling.
Traditionally an activity held during the winter segment of the school sports year, the season was moved into the spring. Due COVID-19 that forced such a drastic schedule change in the first place, the nature of wrestling that features such one-on-one constant contact made it one that athletic administrators were more worried about being held at all.
Despite some cancellations, the season was able to be completed.
For Mooresville’s Goodin, it was a good thing that it was.
Undefeated during the course of the regular season heading into one of the last matches of that segment, he was dealt his only loss that also came in what was the Blue Devils’ only team loss denying them this year’s successful defense of the I-Meck Conference team title.
It was from that defeat where Goodin found his purpose.
He was able to advance undefeated through a much different looking regional phase of competition to secure a state finals berth. Unlike in the past, the format followed for the regional segment consisted of a single-elimination process through each of the first two rounds. Usually, wrestlers remain in action under a double-elimination procedure. As a result, added pressure was placed on this year’s field to prevail.
Once reaching the state finals, held for the first time on the campus of a NHCSAA member, a similar format was also followed. Wrestlers suffering setbacks in either of the first two rounds were eliminated from the field.
For Goodin, he followed several different paths to stamp his performance
Garnering a number-one seeded status courtesy of winning the regional title, Goodin advanced via a win by pinfall in his opening-round affair.
In the second round equivalent to the quarterfinals phase, Goodin secured his stay by piling up a win by decision.
In a third-round bout taking place during the semifinals, the Blue Devils entry was responsible for a win by major decision that shored up his finals appearance.
In what proved to be his most difficult match, Goodin was able to summon the incentive required to score pivotal points looming large in his resulting 3-1 win by decision serving to cement his state weight class title belt.
More than just personal pride was also at stake. While attaching his name to the elite list of products of the Mooresville program managing to keep a copy of his weight class bracket and dangle a gold medal around his neck, he also stretched to six straight the number of consecutive seasons during which the Blue Devils have housed at least one weight class title holder in their midst.
Goodin, who finished his season with a 31-1 overall record, was the only area entry to collect an individual weight class title among the three reaching the NCHSAA 4A class’ final round.