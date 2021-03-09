Best feet forward keeps Mooresville in soccer ship shape

Simply put, it simply hasn’t been any better than this.

Strengthening any potential positioning for postseason play primarily as a result of direct in-conference play, Mooresville’s boys soccer team hit its peak when also kicking off the start of the final full week of the regular season schedule.

The Blue Devils registered the highest number of goals scored in a single affair, logged in with their third shutout of the season and stretched a winning streak to multiple matches for the first time all season with a 9-0 downing of I-Meck Conference member West Charlotte.

With the decision, Mooresville bettered its position in league ranks by also assuring of a winning standard in that regard that also carries the most clout when determining automatic playoff bids that are on track to be extended over the course of the upcoming weekend.

The Devils improved their I-Meck mark to the 4-2 level to solidify their outright ownership of third-place as part of an overall 4-8 ledger they take with them back into what will amount to their regular-season finale.

At home against a West Charlotte Lions entry hovering at the bottom of the circuit standings and seeking its first win over the season overall, Mooresville made sure that did not take place on its watch.