Better alone not good enough for Devils during debut

Getting better still wasn’t good enough for Mooresville’s volleyball team.
Despite tallying more points during the course of each game, the Blue Devils were still unable to fend off defeat when making their delayed regular-season debut.
Squaring off against fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hough High, Mooresville suffered a sweep in the first of two scheduled meetings between the two to also come up empty in its attempt to make its temporarily postponed season opener a success.
The Blue Devils were dealt a 3-0 decision in the match after falling to the Huskies in game-by-game scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16, respectively.
As is the case with all such high school varsity-level affairs, the bout was conducted under a best-of-five-games format.
With the loss, Mooresville closed out its first opening week of the season with the 0-1 mark.
It initially had the chance to be better and/or worse.
Originally, the Blue Devils were on tap to make both their homecourt and regular-season debut at home against North Mecklenburg earlier in the week. However, that affair was delayed and rescheduled to take place later in the season. As a result, MHS christened its play at Hough.
The match featured the Blue Devils improving their number of points earned over the course of each game played but still found them coming up short of securing a favorable verdict in any of the minimum number of three games played.
As is the case with all such affairs this season, the bout was played while following all required protocols in place as established by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in regards to COVID-19 safeguards.
As a result, all players, coaches, officials and limited number of spectators – restricted to a maximum of 25 -- allowed to be in attendance were subject to mandatory temperature tests prior to entering, participating and/or viewing while also required to don facial coverings throughout the duration of the match as well.
No additional individual information was made available from the match.
It was the first of two scheduled meetings between the two teams, each also adhering to a limited regular season schedule as also mandated by the NCHSAA. In fact, all of the outings set to take place involving each will all be held in the same I-Meck ranks.
By rule, a maximum number of 14 regular season matches will be allowed by all of the state’s public school volleyball teams this season. A full league slate among the eight members filling the I-Meck’s roster will account for all regular season showings. Mooresville and Hough are slated to face off a second and final time on the former’s home court in mid-December.
Heading into the pre-Thanksgiving segment of the season’s schedule, MHS is slated to fill its plate with the playing of a pair of affairs within an as-many-day span. The Devils are set to visit Vance on Monday before returning home on Tuesday to christen the crosstown home-and-home season series with rival Lake Norman.
