Better alone not good enough for Devils during debut

As is the case with all such affairs this season, the bout was played while following all required protocols in place as established by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in regards to COVID-19 safeguards.

As a result, all players, coaches, officials and limited number of spectators – restricted to a maximum of 25 -- allowed to be in attendance were subject to mandatory temperature tests prior to entering, participating and/or viewing while also required to don facial coverings throughout the duration of the match as well.

No additional individual information was made available from the match.

It was the first of two scheduled meetings between the two teams, each also adhering to a limited regular season schedule as also mandated by the NCHSAA. In fact, all of the outings set to take place involving each will all be held in the same I-Meck ranks.

By rule, a maximum number of 14 regular season matches will be allowed by all of the state’s public school volleyball teams this season. A full league slate among the eight members filling the I-Meck’s roster will account for all regular season showings. Mooresville and Hough are slated to face off a second and final time on the former’s home court in mid-December.

Heading into the pre-Thanksgiving segment of the season’s schedule, MHS is slated to fill its plate with the playing of a pair of affairs within an as-many-day span. The Devils are set to visit Vance on Monday before returning home on Tuesday to christen the crosstown home-and-home season series with rival Lake Norman.