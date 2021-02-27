Bettering himself puts former MHS athlete in elite territory

“I didn’t really take track and field that seriously until my senior year,’’ said McArthur recently upon recanting that part of his athletic career. “It was one of those ‘Hey, I’m a big guy,’ revelations, and all my (football) teammates did track.”

As it turned out, it was a career-changing decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buoyed by a family trait that included the presence of his father, Richard McArthur, as a former competitor in the track and field category at N.C. State University, the younger McArthur almost immediately established himself on the sports’ front.

McArthur, dealing with a back injury that forced him off the football field, was a state high school champion and also merited the opportunity to compete in the prestigious New Balance Nationals that served to spice his high school career’s highlights reel.

Even with his outstanding individual accomplishments, he was still not actively recruited by UNC. Undeterred by that fact, he still joined the Tar Heels as a walk-on before ultimately emerging as one of the more productive members of the program. That motivation continues to serve him during his collegiate career.