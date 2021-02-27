Bettering himself puts former MHS athlete in elite territory

One on one, all by himself.
As it turns out, the closest challenger for a Mooresville native in the challenge for leaving a long-lasting record mark in his current collegiate-level sports specialty event can be found when looking directly into the mirror.
Mooresville High School multi-sport student/athlete Daniel McArthur, presently a seasoned member of the University of North Carolina’s men’s track and field program, recently established another new indoor track and field – with emphasis placed particularly on the latter – program standard in the shot put event that bettered the previous all-time standard that he had earlier set some two years prior.
McArthur, a fifth-year member of UNC team, heaved the shot a distance of 20.59 meters that out-gained the previous school record in the same event he also established back in 2019.
And he’s not finished yet.
He continues to make his mark in a sport that wasn’t even that high on his radar screen until he reached the college-level competition.
During his personal prep-playing days as a Blue Devil, McArthur filled his plate full with participation in football, lacrosse and wrestling while only late in his time at Mooresville also adding track and field to his jam-packed resume.
“I didn’t really take track and field that seriously until my senior year,’’ said McArthur recently upon recanting that part of his athletic career. “It was one of those ‘Hey, I’m a big guy,’ revelations, and all my (football) teammates did track.”
As it turned out, it was a career-changing decision.
Buoyed by a family trait that included the presence of his father, Richard McArthur, as a former competitor in the track and field category at N.C. State University, the younger McArthur almost immediately established himself on the sports’ front.
McArthur, dealing with a back injury that forced him off the football field, was a state high school champion and also merited the opportunity to compete in the prestigious New Balance Nationals that served to spice his high school career’s highlights reel.
Even with his outstanding individual accomplishments, he was still not actively recruited by UNC. Undeterred by that fact, he still joined the Tar Heels as a walk-on before ultimately emerging as one of the more productive members of the program. That motivation continues to serve him during his collegiate career.
As a member of the Tar Heels, McArthur has surfaced as a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference shot put champion and garnered as many as seven All-ACC accolades combined between the winter season indoor and spring season outdoor track and field seasons. He has also twice been selected to receive All-American recognition.
He credits the bulk of his success to the ones who supported him from the very start.
“I have gotten to show the people that believed in me that they were right to believe in me,’’ said McArthur. “To me, that is the absolute cool thing about it.”
He’s not making any plans to stop any time soon.
While after-effects of COVID-19 completely canceled last spring’s outdoor schedule, he was able to make the most of additional preparation time in order to add to his school-record count during the fall. Despite sharing gym and weight-room time with other sports personalities, McArthur was still able to exit the pandemic in tip-top shape as reflected by his most recent and newest program-record effort.
He has bigger plans in place.
McArthur has set his sights on breaking the NCAA record distance in the shot put, collecting a national collegiate championship in the event and contending for the coveted Patterson Award that is annually presented to UNC’s top male departing athlete. Beyond college, he also has visions of competing in the U.S. Olympic Trails.
“I know I have a lot more to do,” said McArthur.